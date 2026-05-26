HIP Video Promo Presents: Brad Wolfe & The Moon premiere emotional new music video "Cover You In Flowers" on Buzz-Music

Brad Wolfe Channels Grief, Grace, and Gratitude Into Spare, Stunning New Folk Single "Cover You in Flowers"

CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Brad Wolfe, music, healing, and community are most powerful when intertwined. Through a concentrated stream of philanthropic and creative efforts, he braids together support, hope, and creativity to foster genuine, honest conversations centered on moving forward after loss. When confronted with the inevitability of mortality, illuminated by the stories and circumstances of his loved ones, Wolfe kept circling the same question: "Why do we wait for a crisis to start living the way we want to, especially given the preciousness of life in the face of death?" Funneling this feeling of dissonance into his lifelong drive to help others, he has since transformed that philosophy into Reimagine, the national movement that has engaged more than 250,000 people. Through in-person and virtual events, Reimagine has helped thousands process and overcome what holds them back, using music, film, art, and more as vessels for connection and growth. "Music cracks people open, community helps them feel less alone," Wolfe says. "It's basically one system: feel something, share something, make meaning for yourself."

The great responsibility of turning grief into beauty continues to guide both his songwriting and the growing Loss, Life & Love Mixtapes project, with "Cover You in Flowers" heralding the second chapter in Vol. 1: Loss. Building on the success of the inaugural gathering celebrating his previous single "Why Wait,” which drew over 1,000 registrants and introduced the organization’s new interactive social platform for transforming pain into purpose, "Cover You in Flowers" opens the next pathway in Reimagine's Loss event series, taking place virtually on May 21st. As it continues to grow in resources and community, the platform gives hurting people something rare: a place where grief is not simply something to move past, but something to move through, one step at a time.

Grace Livingston joined Reimagine after losing her mother, finding an unexpected yet rehabilitative source of support that quickly inspired her to become more deeply involved with the organization. When she received her own terminal cancer diagnosis at 32, she met it with a whole new perspective, remaining an active voice within the community and speaking openly about mortality with a refreshing honesty. Despite the reality of her diagnosis, Grace and her husband Ben married anyway, vowing to face the road ahead together. "I wrote this song to honor her spirit, her wish, and the bond she shared with Ben," says Wolfe. Playing guitar by Grace's bedside in her final hours, he was deeply moved by the palpable feeling of peace that filled the room. "Some experiences stay with you forever," he says. "Watching the way she and Ben faced all of this with so much tenderness changed me."

The raw sincerity of that moment seeps through the soundscape, stripping Wolfe's folk and Americana influences down to their essentials. Light acoustics, gentle tambourine shakes, and feathery vocals leave room for listeners to sit with the complexities of permanence and impermanence through the eyes of someone in the middle of the storm, unfolding the precarious questions and passionate convictions of someone about to lose the person closest to their heart. Ben embraced intimacy and acceptance even as her health degraded, and that shift allowed him to be fully present for Grace when she needed him most. "I made a promise to love you till your last breath," Wolfe sings. "My words mattered; it was a promise." Covering her body in flowers just after she passed, Ben and her loved ones gave her the sendoff she deserved—a last, resounding act of devotion that said everything words could not.

Opening with a heartfelt dedication, the "Cover You in Flowers" music video distills Grace's mission, and Reimagine's, into a single sentence: "Her wish was for people to talk more openly about death." Determined to honor that wish, Wolfe documents Grace's loving environment before, during, and after her passing. From the stirring photograph of her body blanketed with flowers to the blooming motifs woven through her photographs' home and garden, the recurring imagery quietly suggests that death is anything but the end of a story. Artist and ritual guide Day Schildkrett is invited to craft a flower altar with Ben, just as Grace once did for her own mother, keeping her memory alive in everything she loved. Ben intentionally and methodically arranges her favorite flowers, plants, and petals into an intricate spiral, a natural symbol of life's impermanence. Yet, what remains is not absence, but presence: her spirit cherished, nurtured, and celebrated in the hands of those who loved her most.

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