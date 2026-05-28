Jahanara Miotto selected as Top Global Leader of the Year in R&D by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jahanara Miotto at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Jahanara Miotto as Top Global Leader of the Year in R&D 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over three decades of professional experience, Jahanara Miotto has demonstrated exceptional expertise and distinction in her field. She currently serves as the Founder and President of Metrendalytics L.L.C., a role she has held since 2014, where she specializes in Pharmaceutical Research and Development.Metrendalytics L.L.C. Metrendalytics delivers customized, flexible business intelligence and informatics solutions for global life-sciences organizations, designed to turn complex operational data into near real-time insight. Our approach addresses a core industry challenge: operational data volume is growing while management budgets and resources are often limited, creating pressure to disseminate information quickly and efficiently. Metrendalytics enables teams to capture and integrate data from disparate systems into a centralized database, then share that information with large numbers of stakeholders in real time. The company’s platforms support actionable operational performance management—helping organizations reduce operational cost, mitigate risk, and improve decision-making. By giving managers the ability to reuse common business data more efficiently than traditional desktop tools, Metrendalytics positions organizations for better control, improved communication, and smarter program execution.Metrendalytics advances R&D execution by developing tailored business intelligence and informatics platforms that unify operational and project data into centralized, near real-time visibility. The company’s solutions are designed for global organizations that face rising data complexity and cost constraints, enabling faster dissemination of critical information across large teams. By integrating disparate data types into ready-to-analyze views, Metrendalytics supports operational performance management, better risk mitigation, and clearer decision-making for managers and executives. The result is improved communication, greater control, reduced operational friction, and more efficient, data-driven program oversight. Designed by scientists for scientists, the platform has earned recognition and multiple awards for its innovation and impact within the industry.Prior to founding Metrendalytics, Ms. Miotto held key roles at leading organizations, including Eisai Medical Research, Nexgenix Pharmaceutical, Par Pharmaceutical, Purdue Pharma, and Novartis, gaining extensive experience across various facets of the pharmaceutical sector.Her areas of expertise include business management, operations and project management, clinical development, business analytics, planning and finance, biotechnology, clinical trials, biopharmaceuticals, CRO and CRO management, bioanalysis, clinical operations, drug development, and pharmaceutical research and development.Before embarking on her professional career path, Ms. Miotto earned her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and Mathematics from Queens College. She also holds a Master’s degree in Analytical Chemistry from CUNY City College.Ms. Miotto has authored and contributed to over 30 publications throughout her distinguished career. A highly sought-after speaker, she holds two U.S. patents and has presented at numerous national and international conferences. She is currently engaged in several ongoing projects, advancing innovation in her field.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Miotto has received numerous awards and accolades for her innovative leadership and unwavering dedication to the industry. In 2024, she was inducted into the International Association of Top Professionals Hall of Fame. In 2023, she was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from IAOTP, and in 2022, she was named Top Executive of the Decade in Research and Development of Pharmaceuticals. She has also been featured on the renowned Reuters Building in Times Square, New York City, and on the iconic Planet Hollywood billboard on the Las Vegas Strip.Most recently, she was awarded IAOTP’s Presidential Award and will receive her newest honor, Top Global Leader of the Year in Research and Development, at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.In addition to her IAOTP recognitions, Ms. Miotto has been featured in multiple editions of Marquis Who’s Who and has been honored as a Lifetime Achievement recipient by Worldwide Who’s Who. She was also recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential Women Making a Difference in Healthcare in 2021 and as the Most Influential Woman in Pharmaceutical Research and Development in 2019.Ms. Miotto’s company, Metrendalytics, has also received significant recognition for its innovation and excellence. The firm was recently named one of the 10 Most Innovative Pharma and Biotech Solution Providers and recognized as one of the Top 30 Innovative Companies to Watch.Looking back, Ms. Miotto attributes her success to her perseverance, hands-on experience, strong educational foundation, and her ability to remain passionate in all her business endeavors. As she looks to the future, she plans to continue sharing her knowledge, driving innovation, and advancing the pharmaceutical industry, while helping businesses adopt modern, forward-thinking strategies to achieve their goals. In her personal time, she enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family.To learn more about Jahanara Miotto, go to www.metrendalytics.com1About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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