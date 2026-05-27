DALI | MARCEL KATZ Announces FORMICA, the First Official Dalí Universe Eyewear Collaboration Carrying Dalí’s Signature

Dali Collaboration Marcel Katz FORMICA line

Cannes Film Festival Debut+Modena Italy May 20-22: FORMICA launches limited-edition wearable sculpture inspired by Dalí surrealism, ant symbol+future of eyewear

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALI MARCEL KATZ announces the launch of FORMICA , an official collaboration with Dalí Universe and Maison Marcel, introducing a limited-edition wearable sculpture inspired by the surrealist language of Salvador Dalí.FORMICA is not presented as eyewear in the traditional sense. It is a collectible sculpture for the face, a fusion of surrealism, luxury design, and contemporary Italian craftsmanship. Handmade in Modena, Italy, the piece reflects Marcel Katz’s philosophy that eyewear can exist beyond function as an object of cultural permanence, artistic preservation, and collectible design.The collaboration officially debuted during the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2026, followed by its Italian presentation in Modena, Italy on May 22, 2026, marking a major cultural moment for the DALI | MARCEL KATZ project. The launch introduces what is believed to be the first eyewear collection created in official collaboration with Dalí Universe to carry Salvador Dalí’s signature as part of a wearable sculptural object.The design draws directly from Dalí’s symbolic use of the ant, or formica, a recurring motif connected to transformation, time, decay, persistence, and the subconscious. Through this symbol, Katz reinterprets surrealist language into a modern luxury object intended to be worn, displayed, collected, and archived as art.The creation of FORMICA also carries a deeply personal origin. Katz designed the piece while hospitalized with an infection, transforming a moment of physical adversity into a process of artistic vision, survival, and reinvention. The result is a work that merges personal narrative with cultural legacy, bridging fine art, design, luxury eyewear, and lived experience.Marcel Katz, widely known as The Art Plug, became one of the youngest art dealers connected to Dalí’s legacy at age 30. Years later, he was approached by Dalí Universe to create a collaborative wearable sculpture, a full-circle moment that led to FORMICA and the broader DALI | MARCEL KATZ collaboration.“FORMICA is not just eyewear. It is a continuation of a relationship I began with Dalí’s universe years ago,” says Katz. “I don’t design glasses. I create sculptures for the face.”Produced under Maison Marcel, Katz’s luxury eyewear house founded in 2021, each piece is handcrafted in Italy using premium materials, limited-production methods, and a sculptural approach to design. Maison Marcel positions eyewear as collectible art, aligning with the worlds of contemporary collecting, luxury craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling.Each FORMICA piece is designed not only to be worn, but to be preserved. The eyewear is presented as an art object connected to Dalí’s visual language and legacy, transforming the frame into a surrealist artifact for collectors, artists, and visionaries.Beyond the product, FORMICA reflects Katz’s broader creative ecosystem, The Art Plug, a global platform spanning curation, digital creation, exhibitions, cultural storytelling, and community-driven art projects. Katz’s digital work has reached billions of views worldwide, bridging internet-scale visibility with physical collectible art objects.With FORMICA, DALI | MARCEL KATZ introduces a new category of collectible luxury: eyewear as signed surrealist sculpture, crafted for the face, the archive, and the future of wearable art.

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