HIP Video Promo Presents: Kendra Erika premieres epic new music video "Catch Me" on Buzz-Music

Kendra Erika Channels 007 Sophistication and Dancefloor Energy on Stunning New Original "Catch Me"

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billboard-charting Kendra Erika has spent the last decade carving out her own musical lane, meticulously crafting an elevated world of intrigue, elegance, and high-stakes glamour that never fails to enchant. The fierce singer-songwriter and performer first broke into the dance scene with a string of Billboard Top Ten club hits, including her No. 1 remake of Laura Branigan’s “Self Control,” before keeping the momentum rolling with tracks like “Thriller Killer,” “Dance In The Fire,” and the flirtatious “Body Language,” which garnered over 2 million YouTube views. Serving as a sonic tour guide for the musically adventurous, Kendra’s transportive melodies indulge listeners in decadent escapes, each more rich and luxurious than the last. As her records continue to draw acclaim, chart success, and a dedicated fandom, her presence as a dynamic live performer has blossomed alongside them, culminating most recently in a headlining performance at The Composers Room in Las Vegas.

Kendra's latest project is a monster of an undertaking: reimagined themes spanning decades, paired with new original offerings, reigniting the goosebumps-inducing charge of one of the greatest film franchises in history. It's Bond... James Bond! License to Thrill, both a recorded album and an immersive stage show, envelops listeners in a velvet-lined cloak of smoky jazz interpretations and bold cinematic arrangements, channeling the timeless sophistication and dazzling mystique of this beloved spy empire. Backed by a four-piece band, dancers, and immersive visual storytelling, this emotive songstress pours her lifelong fascination with 007 into a riveting performance, beguiling with a flick of her wrist. When the jewels on her dress catch the light, it’s as if she were a Bond girl all along—complex, capable, chic, and destined to live in the spotlight.

Listeners scratching their heads trying to place "Catch Me”—don't worry. It’s because Kendra Erika’s original track fits like a glove alongside legendary themes like “Goldfinger” and “Diamonds Are Forever,” pumping with adrenaline and endless action without ever losing its signature Bond elegance. Produced by close collaborator Damon Sharpe and co-written together, the adventure begins with a mysterious flutter of snaps and a curious bassline, and not long after, Kendra hits the gas pedal, plucking listeners out of the theater and onto the dance floor. “‘Catch Me’ is playful, powerful, and filled with that sense of danger and glamour,” she says. “It is a song about confidence, attraction, and staying just out of reach.”

The narrator’s words roll off her tongue with a smirk, tinged with power, revealing a dizzying push and pull between holding control and surrendering it entirely. “I’m yours for the taking,” she admits, “but I’m not giving up at all.” Meanwhile, cinematic strings and bellowing horns signal a rising tension that’s about to hit its boiling point. From Rome to Dubai, Paris to Tokyo,” this chase only ends when she makes the call—and she’s got nothing but time and an unquenchable thirst for peril.

One major reason the Bond franchise endures from one generation to the next is its adaptability—there’s no expiration date on the thrill of a high-speed chase, a roll of the dice, or a final showdown with only one winner. In a parallel universe where reality and anime collide, crafted in collaboration with and HIP Video Productions, Kendra stars as a masterful bombshell embarking on an action-packed, multi-stage mission, with the stakes rising at every turn. The three-minute visual plays out like a complete feature film, with no shortage of tense card games in neon-shrouded casinos, illegal motorcycle chases through foreign streets, and nail-biting brawls, all paying tribute to the sleek, seductive world of Bond. Whether she's fighting off antagonists in a floor-length gown or throwing kicks in front of the Eiffel Tower, this bad-ass fits right in. And it's that vision and fearless creative spirit that will take her anywhere she wants to go.

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