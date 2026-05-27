The New Definition of Aging Well: Staying Capable, Mobile, and Engaged for Longer

Using HiDow Wireless EMS for Knee Pain Image courtesy of SOS Documentary / Skydiving Over Sixty Female skydiver landing near a lake HiDow International Logo

For many adults, the conversation around longevity is shifting away from simply adding more years to life and toward something more meaningful.

We’re seeing people become far more proactive about recovery and daily wellness” — Eric Chen, CEO of HiDow International

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy aging is no longer being defined by slowing down.For many adults, the conversation around longevity is shifting away from simply adding more years to life and toward something more meaningful: maintaining the ability to keep participating in the activities, routines, and experiences that make life feel full.Travel. Movement. Gardening. Pickleball. Strength training. Time with family. Competitive sports. Even skydiving.The goal is no longer just lifespan. It is capability.“We’re seeing people become far more proactive about recovery and daily wellness,” says Eric Chen, CEO of HiDow International . “Not because they want to stop aging, but because they want to stay active, independent, and engaged in life.”Founded in 2002, HiDow International has sold more than 1 million units worldwide and built a customer community around at-home wellness and recovery tools.Its broader recovery ecosystem includes EMS/TENS technology , compression, percussion, red light devices, and wellness accessories designed to support movement, recovery, circulation, relaxation, and daily comfort.The company’s focus, Chen says, is not replacing movement. It is helping people continue it.A Different Kind of Active Aging StoryThat mindset is becoming increasingly visible among adults who continue pursuing physically demanding activities well into their 50s, 60s, and beyond.HiDow recently partnered with members of the skydiving community, including athletes involved in large formation and women’s record events in Arizona. Many of these skydivers continue to train, travel, jump, and compete later into life — reflecting a broader shift toward active aging centered around mobility, recovery, and long-term participation.Skydiving is not gentle on the body. It requires focus, mobility, endurance, and the ability to recover after long days, difficult landings, repeated packing, travel, and physical strain.Among them is Craig Girard, an International Skydiving Hall of Fame inductee and 8-time World Champion skydiver, who has spent decades competing in one of the most physically and mentally demanding sports in the world.“I went from a lower-back strain to feeling 100% again after three 30-minute HiDow sessions,” Girard said.The community also includes Eliana Rodriguez, a 2022 International Skydiving Hall of Fame inductee, 3x World Champion, 21x U.S. National Champion, and 9x World Record Holder. With more than 16,000 jumps, Rodriguez’s career reflects the physical reality behind long-term participation in a demanding sport: years of jumping, coaching, competing, travel, and recovery.Le Anne Schwab, a longtime competitive skydiver active in women’s formation and large-event skydiving communities, described recovery as part of the routine that helps athletes continue returning to movement.“After difficult landings and long recovery days, HiDow became part of our routine — especially for sleep, neuropathy relief, and getting back to movement faster,” Schwab said.Even when weather prevented the completion of a major women’s state record attempt in late 2025, the event reflected something larger than a single jump: adults continuing to pursue challenge, community, travel, and physical adventure later into life.Recovery Moves Into Daily LifeThe same mindset is now showing up far beyond competitive sports.As more adults spend long hours sitting, traveling, working remotely, caring for family members, or managing physically demanding routines, recovery is increasingly being viewed as part of everyday wellness rather than something reserved only for injury or rehabilitation.For some people, that means stretching after gardening. For others, it means compression after travel, percussion after workouts, recovery support after pickleball, or simply maintaining the energy and mobility to keep up with children and grandchildren.The common thread is simple: people want to keep moving.“We want people to continue participating fully in their lives,” Chen says. “That could mean training for a competition, keeping up with your kids or grandchildren, traveling comfortably, or simply waking up feeling ready for the day.”The Wellness HubHiDow is also expanding its Wellness Hub as an educational resource focused on active aging, recovery routines, mobility, circulation, travel recovery, and everyday wellness habits.The goal is to help people think less in terms of isolated products and more in terms of sustainable routines that support long-term movement and comfort.For many adults, aging well is no longer about avoiding activity or chasing perfection. It is about maintaining the strength, mobility, recovery habits, and confidence to continue participating in life on their own terms.The Wellness Hub includes articles focused on mobility, recovery, circulation, active aging, and sustainable wellness routines designed to support long-term movement and daily life.Learn more about HiDow’s wellness education resources and recovery insights at: https://www.hidow.com/wellness/

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