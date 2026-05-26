BAYSOFT.AI SHIPS FIRST 300 UNITS OF iSkreen™, THE WORLD'S FIRST BI-DIRECTIONAL WEARABLE IDENTITY PLATFORM

iSkreen™ transforms a traditional badge into a premium digital identity display, combining a digital screen with scannable profile access for hospitals, offices, fitness clubs, and professional events.

Patented smart-badge technology replaces static plastic credentials with an always-on, cloud-controlled identity device, now live in the field!

CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baysoft.Ai today announced the successful shipment of its first 300 units of iSkreen™, the world's first bi-directional wearable identity platform. The milestone delivered on the company's publicly committed Q2 2026 timeline marks a pivotal moment in the $26 billion smart-badge and wearable identity market.iSkreen replaces the static plastic badge, a decades-old standard that cannot communicate, update, or protect with an encrypted, cloud-controlled wearable display. The device enables real-time identity updates, bi-directional messaging, dynamic access control, and asset tracking, all protected by US Patent #US11697301B2.“The Badge Has Been Dead for Years. Now It’s Official.”“Every hospital, corporation, and event venue in the world relies on a piece of plastic that cannot do anything except exist,” said Dr. Kambiz Farbakhsh, MD, MBA, Co-Founder of Baysoft.Ai. “Shipping our first 300 units is proof that intelligent identity is no longer a concept it’s in real hands, doing real work. We are just getting started.”What iSkreen Does• Real-time identity updates: Role changes, permissions, and credentials update instantly over the cloud — no card reprinting, no IT tickets.• Bi-directional messaging: The device can display alerts, instructions, and notifications pushed directly from a central platform.• Dynamic access control: Instant lockout, privilege escalation, or location-based authorization without physical card swap.• Fortress Tracing™: Opt-in asset and personnel tracking for high-value items and secure environments.• Enterprise-grade encryption: All data is encrypted in transit and at rest, with instant remote device wipe capability.Built for Three High-Value Markets• Healthcare & Corporate Security (iSkreen™ 3.7 Enterprise Edition): Hospitals, health systems, and Fortune 500 security teams replacing static badge infrastructure with a living identity platform that drives compliance and closes access-control gaps.• Luxury Travel & Asset Authentication (iSkreen™ 2.1 Consumer Edition): High-net-worth travelers protecting luxury luggage and high-value assets with authenticated, traceable wearable tags.• Events & Venue Management: Conference organizers and venue operators deploying dynamic QR-enabled access passes that update permissions in real time.Founding TeamBaysoft.Ai was co-founded by Dr. Kambiz Farbakhsh, MD, MBA, a physician-entrepreneur with a track record of building and scaling healthcare technology platforms, and Dr. Mehdi Shokoueinejad, PhD, PMP, a biomedical and electrical engineer with 20+ years in wearable technology, medical devices, and IoT systems, 30+ publications, and 15+ patents. Together, they bring rare dual expertise in clinical operations and hardware execution to an identity infrastructure problem that touches every enterprise on earth.AvailabilityiSkreen is now shipping. Enterprise pricing and partnership inquiries: info@baysoft.ai. Consumer reservations and product information: www.baysoft.ai About Baysoft.AiBaysoft.Ai is the company behind iSkreen, the world’s first bi-directional wearable identity platform. Protected by US Patent #US11697301B2, iSkreen replaces static badge infrastructure with an encrypted, cloud-controlled living identity device. Baysoft.Ai serves enterprise healthcare, corporate security, luxury travel, and live events markets. Headquartered in Irvine, CA. Learn more at www.baysoft.ai

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