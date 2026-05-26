FLORIDA APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS $16.6M FEE AWARD FOR WHITE & CASE IN TRINIDAD RICO CASE

A Florida appellate court affirmed a more than $16.5 million attorney fee award for White & Case and its client, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in a decades-long civil RICO case, leaving only a comparatively small costs issue for the trial court to address on remand.

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