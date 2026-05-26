TALLAHASSEE RESIDENTS FACE CHARGES FOR ALLEGED JUROR BRIBE

May 22, 2026, 8:20 p.m. ET

Two Tallahassee residents are facing felony charges after authorities said they attempted to bribe a juror during a drug trafficking trial that ended in convictions last year.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that Brad Gathers, 40, and Tanaya Harris, 24, have been charged in connection with an alleged scheme to influence the outcome of a drug trafficking case in Leon County.

The trial they allegedly tried to interfere with ended in November 2025, resulting in guilty verdicts for both defendants, a May 22 news release explained.

Prosecutors say Gathers, described as a close associate of the defendants in the underlying case, learned during the trial that Harris – his girlfriend at the time – knew one of the jurors from childhood. Authorities say the pair contacted the juror and offered $10,000 in exchange for swaying the verdict.

The juror declined the offer and immediately reported the contact. She was removed from the panel and replaced by an alternate juror, the release said.

“Anyone who tries to undermine our justice system will find themselves behind bars,” Uthmeier said in a statement. “Attempting to bribe a juror is beyond contempt, and I commend the juror in this case for upholding the law by immediately reporting this incident.”

Gathers has been charged with tampering with a court official and conspiracy to tamper with a court official. Circuit Judge Stephen Everett granted a motion for pretrial detention, and Gathers remains in custody while awaiting trial. Harris is charged with conspiracy to tamper with a court official.

If convicted, Gathers could face up to life in prison; Harris could face up to 15 years, according to prosecutors.