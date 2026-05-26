HIP Video Promo Presents: Brandon Sandefur premieres new music video "Lying Down" on Music-News.com

Brandon Sandefur's "Lying Down" Is the Rallying Cry American Country Music Needs Right Now

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Brandon Sandefur, country music has never been an unkempt, dusty side road; it’s been his superhighway, the ultimate path guiding him through life—bumps, cracks, and curves included. The Houston native and former All-Conference linebacker has spent decades writing, performing, and navigating the realities that come with building a life around music, for better and for worse. He got his start on the Texas dance hall circuit with A Little Bit of Texas before relocating to Nashville in 1996, where he was quickly signed. From there, Walking Backwards was born, the debut album that produced two GAC Top 10 singles and a title track that went on to become an international line-dance favorite, earning 80,000 downloads across the United States, Europe and Asia. From that point on, Sandefur was a Nashville regular, sharing stages with legends like Waylon Jennings, George Jones, and Merle Haggard, while performing at storied venues. But after twenty-three years, stepping away from the distractions of Music City ultimately gave him the clarity he needed to realign himself with a dream that might have otherwise slipped away.

With his head and heart firmly in the right place, humility and resilience in his back pocket, Sandefur is reconnecting with his passion and using his music as a platform that reaches beyond himself. But songwriting is just one part of a larger plan to make a tangible impact on the communities he cares about most—alongside the music, proceeds connected to the project support inspiring nonprofit organizations, including AHERO and Red Flamingo, benefiting veterans, first responders, and suicide awareness efforts. Already back in the studio recording new material for a full EP, Brandon Sandefur is standing solidly on his own two feet, unabashedly and unflappably championing America and the vibrant people who call it home.



With a renewed sense of purpose fueling his creative fire, Sandefur makes a triumphant return with “Lying Down,” a rallying call centered on resilience, conviction, and the idea that Americans are stronger moving forward together than against each other. Bolstered by his rich, seamless fusion of modern and traditional country influences, the single reflects the personal and cultural weight he’s wrestled with over the past year. “It’s an American song,” Sandefur affirms, “Not left or right.” Enveloping listeners in a down-south atmosphere as refreshing as Gulf waters, salted with driving acoustics, twang-tinged melodies, and a sturdy surge of rebellion, his tribute to his homeland is just as stirring as it is sincere. One soaring sentiment after another, his gruff resolve lights the path, encouraging Americans from coast to coast to “work together, join hands, figure it out, and move forward.”



There may be no better place in the world to film the “Lying Down” music video than Sandefur’s new stomping grounds in Pensacola, Florida. A shimmering coastal community on the Gulf of America with deep roots in American history, Pensacola carries the kind of living, breathing patriotism practically woven into the landscape itself. Together, esteemed director and Pensacola native Flick Wiltshire and Sandefur channel that feeling of possibility into the present day, keeping the focus squarely on Sandefur’s palpable passion and raw emotional delivery rather than divisive political imagery. Visiting Pensacola’s Veterans Memorial Park, Sandefur honors those who fought for America's freedoms while delivering the song with clear-eyed conviction. He doesn’t treat “Lying Down” like empty patriotism or political theater. Rather, it’s a bold statement about protecting the place and principles he believes in, and a megaphone-strength call for others to do the same.

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