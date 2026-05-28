The FelineVMA to Host 2026 Annual Conference Focused on Advancing Feline Healthcare

The FelineVMA announces the 2026 Annual Conference, the premier event for veterinary professionals dedicated to advancing the standard of care for cats.

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event to feature leading experts, hands-on education, and dynamic networking opportunities for veterinary professionals

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) today announced the 2026 Annual Conference, the premier event for veterinary professionals of all levels dedicated to advancing the standard of care for cats. The Conference will take place September 24-27, 2026, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Annual Conference Highlights

World-class Feline Education – The 2026 theme, “Whiskers and Wisdom: Senior Care, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, & Latest Feline Innovations,” features expert-led sessions designed to deliver practical, real-world applications. Attendees will learn from renowned speakers sharing innovative approaches and practical applications for clinical practice. Attendees can earn up to 33 continuing education (CE) credits.

Technician Track – The expanded three-day track returns in 2026. It covers a broad array of feline health topics relevant to veterinary technicians.

Expanded Feline Veterinarian Bootcamp for New Graduates – Back by popular demand, the Bootcamp equips recent graduates with real-world experience led by feline care experts. Participants will gain knowledge and practical skills in a supportive and collaborative environment, setting the stage for a successful and fulfilling career in feline medicine. New this year is a full day dedicated to the Bootcamp, allowing participants to have deeper dives into more topics than before.

Hands-on Feline Orthopedic Evaluation Workshop – Gain hands-on, expert-guided experience in Cat Friendly techniques for successful orthopedic and osteoarthritis examinations. Attendees will review tools and protocols to optimize outcomes for feline osteoarthritic patients.

Feline Ultrasound in Action: Case-based POCUS & Guided Sampling Workshop – Attendees will learn ultrasound scanning techniques and how to incorporate them into the work-up of commonly presented feline diseases involving the liver, kidney, bladder, and spleen.

New Feline Euthanasia Technique Workshop – This workshop covers a range of euthanasia techniques, including intravenous, intracardiac, intrahepatic, and intrarenal injections. Participants will review the medical aspect of euthanasia (e.g., venous pathways, intraorgan injections), as well as how to memorialize the pet, showing the caregiver compassion and understanding.

New Veterinarian & Technician Dental Wet Lab – This full-day, hands-on Dental Wet Lab provides veterinarians and veterinary technicians with practical, clinically relevant skills to elevate the quality, safety, and efficiency of feline dentistry in general practice.

Ancillary Sessions – The Conference experience is enhanced with numerous other opportunities to learn from the leaders in feline healthcare, such as Lunch & Learn CE sessions, Breakfast Symposia, and a robust Pre-conference Day that offers an additional 9 RACE-approved CE hours.

Networking – Connect with colleagues and industry leaders through dedicated networking events and social gatherings that foster collaboration and community.

Virtual Access – Beginning in October 2026, most sessions will be available on demand.

The Conference is the premier event for veterinary professionals focused on elevating their feline medicine skills. It is designed to deliver both clinical excellence and a meaningful professional experience for attendees.

“The FelineVMA Annual Conference is more than just an educational event—it’s where the feline veterinary community comes together to learn, collaborate, and recharge,” said Hazel Carney, DVM, MS, DABVP (Canine/Feline Emeritus), President of the FelineVMA. “In 2026, we’re delivering an engaging, hands-on experience that equips veterinary professionals with practical skills, fresh perspectives, and the confidence to advance feline care in their daily practice. We’re excited to welcome attendees to Fort Lauderdale for an inspiring and impactful event dedicated entirely to cats.”

Early-bird registration is available until August 21, 2026, with exclusive discounts for FelineVMA members. For complete details on registration, agenda, travel, and CE opportunities, visit catvets.com/conference2026.

###

About the Feline Veterinary Medical Association

The Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Comprised of all veterinary professionals who work with cats, the FelineVMA has a rich history and a proven track record of increasing the standard of care for cats. This is achieved through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and caregiver support. Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the FelineVMA encourages veterinary professionals to re-evaluate practice strategies in an effort to advance the quality of feline medicine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.