Dashr Systems Launches Dashr Vert: Portable Vertical Jump and RSI Testing for Coaches and Athletes

The Dashr Vert delivers instant vertical jump and RSI testing in a portable, coach-friendly device designed for real-time athlete performance tracking and seamless data integration within the Dashr ecosystem.

Compact testing device combines instant jump metrics with integrated athlete management and data sharing through the Dashr ecosystem

The Dashr Vert was built not only to simplify jump testing, but to integrate directly into a larger ecosystem that streamlines athlete evaluation, data collection, and coach-to-athlete communication” — Chase Pfeifer Phd | President / CEO

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dashr Systems today announced the release of the Dashr Vert, a portable performance testing device designed to provide coaches, trainers, and athletes with immediate access to vertical jump and Reactive Strength Index (RSI) data while seamlessly integrating into the broader Dashr performance ecosystem.The Dashr Vert measures vertical jump height, RSI, plyometric jump performance, and ground contact time (GCT) metrics in a compact form factor designed for rapid deployment in training facilities, schools, combines, and on-field environments. The device pairs directly with the Dashr mobile platform, enabling coaches to test athletes quickly, organize results automatically, and maintain long-term performance data within a connected athlete profile system.More than a standalone testing device, the Dashr Vert operates inside the Dashr ecosystem — a unified sports performance platform that connects coaches, athletes, trainers, and organizations through centralized data collection and athlete management workflows. Through this ecosystem, coaches can efficiently test large groups of athletes, instantly sync results, track long-term development, and share verified performance data directly with athletes.“Performance testing is only valuable if the data can move efficiently to the people who need it,” said Dashr’s CEO, Dr. Chase Pfeifer. “The Dashr Vert was built not only to simplify jump testing, but to integrate directly into a larger ecosystem that streamlines athlete evaluation, data collection, and coach-to-athlete communication.”Unlike traditional jump testing systems that require extensive setup or disconnected spreadsheets, the Dashr Vert enables coaches to capture and organize data in real time. Athletes can access their results through connected Dashr Player Profile app, allowing performance metrics to become part of a continuously developing athletic record rather than isolated testing sessions.Key features of the Dashr Vert include:• Instant vertical jump testing with immediate on-device display• Just Jump conversion – giving you the opportunity to compare to your historical data• RSI testing for explosive power analysis• Compact, portable design suitable for travel and field use• Wireless synchronization with the Dashr mobile app on iOS and Android• Integrated athlete profiles (Player Profile app) and long-term result tracking• Fast multi-athlete workflows for team and combine environments• Centralized data management inside the Dashr ecosystem• Rechargeable battery-powered operationThe Dashr ecosystem is designed to reduce administrative overhead for coaches while improving athlete engagement and visibility. By consolidating sprint, agility, jump, and other performance metrics into a unified system, Dashr enables programs to maintain cleaner datasets, improve testing efficiency, and create more actionable athlete development pipelines.The Dashr Vert is designed for use across basketball, football, volleyball, baseball, track and field, and general athletic development environments.The device is available now through Dashr’s website.About Dashr SystemsDashr Systems develops app-connected sports performance technology focused on making advanced athletic testing more portable, efficient, and actionable. The Dashr ecosystem combines timing hardware, jump testing devices, athlete management tools, mobile apps, and connected data workflows to help coaches evaluate and develop athletes with greater speed and consistency.

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