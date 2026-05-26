BRIGHTSIDE ORGANICS’ NATURA FIBRE LAUNCHES IN WHOLE FOODS MARKETS ACROSS CANADA

Growing demand for digestive health products drives expansion of functional fibre

BRITISH COLUMBIA, NY, CANADA, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brightside Organics announced that its organic whole-food fibre blend, Natura Fibre, is now available at Whole Foods Market stores across Canada in 90g and 750g sizes.The launch comes amid growing consumer interest in digestive wellness, reflected in a reported 42% global increase in beverage and food product launches with digestive health claims.“At Whole Foods Market, consumers are increasingly seeking wellness products that support gut health while fitting naturally into everyday eating habits,” said Selina Rose, RHN, FDN-P. “Expanding Natura Fibre into Whole Foods helps make this fibre option more accessible for those looking to support digestive wellness through consistent daily nutrition.”Natura Fibre is made with five organic ingredients: flaxseed, psyllium husk, dandelion root, burdock root, and fenugreek. The blend is intended for use in foods people already eat, including smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, baked goods and other meals. In addition to fibre, the blend contains naturally occurring omega-3s, iron, magnesium and zinc.The company’s “Fibreize Everything” slogan reflects a shift in how consumers approach fibre intake, encouraging people to move beyond traditional breakfast foods and smoothies by incorporating fibre throughout the day into meals and snacks they already enjoy.Brightside Organics also refers to an approach it calls “Fibre Training,” centered on gradually increasing fibre intake over time to support digestive adaptation.Natura Fibre is available at Whole Foods Market stores across Canada, as well as Brightside Organics online shop and Amazon To learn more, visit Brightside Organics and follow @Brightside_Organics # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Natura Fibre and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.