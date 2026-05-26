Ancient Civilizations Inspire New Chapter in High Horology Partnership

Swiss watchmaker debuts four ancient-civilization-inspired timepieces with hand-carved stone dials, capped at 15 examples each.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A renowned Swiss watchmaker has expanded its long-running creative collaboration with one of the world's most celebrated art museums, releasing four new timepieces inspired by antiquities housed in the institution's permanent collection. The April 16 release marks the second installment of a series paying tribute to great civilizations, deepening a partnership the two institutions have maintained since 2019.

Each watch in the new quartet centers on a sculpture from a different ancient culture: a bust from the Egyptian New Kingdom, a winged guardian from the Neo-Assyrian Empire, a goddess figure from Ancient Greece, and a river deity from Imperial Rome. Where earlier editions in the series featured gold central dial figures, these latest references introduce a material shift. The applied figures appear in stone glyptics, hand-carved under a binocular microscope at micron-level tolerances.

Stone selection mirrors each original sculpture. Sinai limestone sandstone, Italian limestone, and Paros marble appear across the four pieces. The dials together showcase nine decorative techniques, like micro-mosaic, marquetry, champlevé enamel, miniature painting, engraving & gilding.

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