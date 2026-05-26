Vinny Imperati of Wild Ride Podcast Opens The Comeback Sober Living in Van Nuys

Media personality and sobriety advocate Vinny Imperati co-founds The Comeback SL — premier men's sober living in Van Nuys built on brotherhood and redemption.

VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Comeback Sober Living, a new men's sober living home founded on the principles of community, brotherhood, and redemption, today announced the official opening of its premier recovery residence in Van Nuys, California. The home, located in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, is designed to provide men in recovery with the structure, accountability, and genuine human connection that lasting sobriety requires.The Comeback SL was co-founded by Vinny Imperati — known widely as "Skinny Vinny" — a sobriety advocate, media personality, and producer whose own story of recovery from severe addiction and homelessness has inspired thousands across the country. Imperati, who spent years battling addiction and living on Skid Row before entering sober living in 2018, has since built a career in film, content creation, and media while maintaining over eight years of continuous sobriety. He currently co-hosts the Wild Ride Podcast with Steve-O, one of the most widely followed recovery-friendly podcasts in the country.A Home Built from Lived Experience"I know what it feels like to think there's no way back," said Imperati. "I lived it. I was homeless, I was on Skid Row, I had completely given up on myself. What saved me was structure, accountability, and people who actually gave a damn about whether I made it. That's exactly what we're building here."The Van Nuys residence is a fully updated, gated property featuring multiple bedrooms and five bathrooms, a large communal kitchen with two ovens, a dedicated laundry room, a pool and outdoor entertaining area, and security systems throughout — designed to provide a dignified, safe, and community-centered environment for men in early recovery.A Comprehensive Recovery ProgramThe Comeback SL offers structured sober living, 12-step integration, house levels and accountability, drug testing, life skills development, health and wellness programming, employment and career support, and meals provided. The program bridges the gap between clinical treatment and independent living — giving men the tools, routine, and brotherhood they need to rebuild their lives.Imperati and his team maintain a network of vetted treatment providers throughout Southern California, offering trusted referrals for higher levels of care, including detox, residential treatment, PHP, and IOP when needed.A Story That Became a MissionImperati's credits include YouTube sensation Send it City (2020), Your Pranks Our Show (2022), producing Steve-O Bucket List (2022), starring in Whacked Out Sports (2023), and co-hosting the Wild Ride Podcast with Steve-O (2023 – Present). Through every project, he has used his platform to show that recovery is not the end of a story — it's the beginning of a better one."Everything I've built has been possible because I got sober," said Imperati. "The Comeback SL is the most personal thing I've ever created. This isn't just a business. This is my life's work."The Comeback SL serves men throughout Van Nuys, Sherman Oaks, North Hollywood, Reseda, Encino, Burbank, Studio City, Granada Hills, and greater Los Angeles.About The Comeback Sober Living The Comeback SL is a premier men's sober living home in Van Nuys, California, co-founded by Vinny Imperati. Built on community, brotherhood, and the belief that redemption is always possible, The Comeback SL provides structured recovery housing and comprehensive support services for men throughout the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles.📞 (310) 736-0292 ✉️ Thecomebacksoberliving@gmail.com 🌐 thecomebacksoberliving.comNo matter how far gone someone may feel — a comeback is always possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.