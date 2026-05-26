BUILD America 250 Act Critical for Country to Reach America 300

More infrastructure projects such as Pennsylvania Turnpike’s new automated collection system can be accomplished with BUILD America 250 funding. Five hundred miles of high-density conduit was used to house the project’s fiber optic cable. PPI President David Fink (left) examines high-density polyethylene conduit made by one of the association members using recycled content. Miles of large diameter corrugated high-density polyethylene pipe are typical used to construct stormwater drainage systems for state, county, town and federal roads. Funds from the BUILD America 250 Act will be able to be used for these projects.

Trade Group Supports Bill Noting Members’ Products Highly Beneficial to Reach Next Milestone

Plastic pipe offers long service life, corrosion resistance, resilience to extreme weather, and cost efficiency, helping governments maximize BUILD America 250 funding while delivering performance.” — David M. Fink, President, PPI

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plastics Pipe Institute , Inc. (PPI) today provided strong support of the BUILD America 250 Act now making its way through the legislative process. The bipartisan, five-year surface transportation reauthorization legislation – H.R. 8870/119th Congress – introduced to the House by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will earmark $580 billion for a five-year period to improve and expand the nation’s roadways.“PPI supports long-term certainty for federal transportation programs and policies that encourage durable, cost-effective, and resilient infrastructure investments,” stated David M. Fink PPI president.Founded in 1950, the non-profit group is the major North America trade association representing the plastic pipe industry. The association’s members include manufacturers and suppliers of plastic pipe materials that are widely used in transportation-related infrastructure projects including stormwater management, drainage, culverts, conduit, and other underground applications that support the nation’s surface transportation network.“Plastic pipe solutions offer long service life, corrosion resistance, resilience to extreme weather, and cost efficiency—helping states and local governments stretch limited infrastructure dollars while delivering reliable performance. We appreciate the Committee’s bipartisan leadership and its focus on providing states and local governments with the flexibility and predictability needed to plan and deliver resilient infrastructure projects that support economic growth.“We thank and recognize the enduring efforts of the bill’s sponsors Sam Graves (R-MO), Chairman, Rick Larsen (D-WA), Ranking Member, David Rouzer (R-NC), Daniel Webster (R-FL and Eleanor Norton (D-DC) and the other members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee. PPI members are unified in calling for the House to rapidly move the bill to the Senate and then to the President for his signature.”The BUILD America 250 Act supports performance-based standards and open competition, plus it empowers the states and localities to select the most effective solutions for their infrastructure needs while strengthening American manufacturing and supply chains.“These investments will help ensure safe, reliable infrastructure that supports resilient communities nationwide,” Fink continued. “And we urge all of American industry to also voice their support. By doing so, we’ll make sure America 300 is celebrated with a safer, better and greater infrastructure.”More information can be found at www.plasticpipe.org # # #

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