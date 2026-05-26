Impress Computers Presents CPA use of AI at the 2026 Spring Technology & Accounting Resources Summit (STARS 2026)

Roland Parker Speaking to CPA Assoc about AI Roland Parker - Ai and Your Business Roland Parker - Cyber Security Expert

Impress Computers Presents Roland Parker at the 2026 Spring Technology & Accounting Resources Summit (STARS 2026)

CPAs who embrace AI today will be the most valuable advisors in the room tomorrow. This session is about giving you the tools, the confidence, and the guardrails to start — right now.” — Roland Parker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impress Computers, a Houston-based Managed IT Services Cybersecurity , and AI Strategy firm trusted by Greater Houston businesses since 2003, is proud to announce its participation in the 2026 Spring Technology & Accounting Resources Summit (STARS 2026), hosted by the Texas CPA Association. Roland Parker, Cybersecurity & AI Strategist and Amazon Best-Selling author of Exposed & Secure, will lead Session 1 on May 19, 2026, titled:"AI in Daily Accounting: Practical Tools and Strategies for the Modern CPA"Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept — it is actively reshaping how accounting professionals work today. This session is designed to give CPAs and finance teams a clear, practical roadmap for integrating AI into their daily workflows without sacrificing professional judgment, data security, or client trust.WHAT ATTENDEES LEARNEDThe session covers six critical areas that every CPA and finance professional needs to understand in order to compete and thrive in an AI-driven industry: The AI Landscape for CPAs : What's real, what's hype, and the three categories of AI transforming accounting — Generative AI (ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude), Predictive AI (forecasting, anomaly detection), and Automation AI (document extraction, reconciliation bots).▶ The AI-Powered Toolkit: Hands-on tools CPAs can deploy this week, including QuickBooks AI, Botkeeper, Xero AI, Hubdoc/Dext, Microsoft Azure Document Intelligence, Thomson Reuters CoCounsel, and Hatz.ai — a private AI platform with all major LLMs.▶ Bookkeeping & Document Automation: How AI transforms the manual entry → reconcile → correct → repeat cycle into an automated extract → classify → flag → human review → post workflow — with firms reporting 40–70% reductions in manual bookkeeping hours.▶ Client Communication & Advisory AI: Using tools like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT-4o, and Claude to draft client-ready reports, summaries, and memos in minutes — shifting CPAs from reactive reporters to proactive strategic advisors commanding 2–3× higher advisory fees.▶ Forecasting & Financial Analytics: How AI-powered platforms (Jirav, Vena, Planful, DataRails, Excel Copilot) deliver rolling cash flow forecasts, scenario planning, and variance commentary that previously required hours of manual effort.▶ Data Security, Ethics & Professional Judgment: Critical guardrails every CPA firm must establish — including safe AI tool selection, data privacy agreements, AICPA guidance compliance, and building a firm-wide AI policy before clients or regulators ask for one."CPAs who embrace AI today will be the most valuable advisors in the room tomorrow. This session is about giving you the tools, the confidence, and the guardrails to start — right now."— Roland Parker, Cybersecurity & AI Strategist | Impress ComputersABOUT THE SESSIONSession 1: 'AI in Daily Accounting: Practical Tools and Strategies for the Modern CPA' takes place on Monday, May 19, 2026, as part of the Texas CPA Association's STARS 2026 — the Spring Technology & Accounting Resources Summit. The session is structured as a hands-on, practitioner-level workshop where every concept presented maps directly to a tool or strategy attendees can implement immediately upon returning to their firms.Parker will guide attendees through a 30-Day AI Action Plan that breaks down implementation into four manageable phases: Explore (Week 1), Pilot (Week 2), Evaluate & Policy (Week 3), and Scale (Week 4) — giving CPA firms of every size a clear and actionable path to integrating AI responsibly. Attendees are encouraged to set up Hatz.ai, Microsoft Copilot, or ChatGPT Enterprise in Week 1 as their secure, firm-approved AI starting point.KEY STATISTICS HIGHLIGHTED IN THE SESSION▶ 80% of accounting tasks are candidates for AI automation (McKinsey Global Institute / AICPA Research 2024)▶ Firms report 40–70% reduction in manual bookkeeping hours after AI adoption▶ One firm reduced client report prep time from 4 hours to 35 minutes using Microsoft Copilot▶ One mid-market CFO closed the monthly financial cycle 6 days faster with AI-assisted analytics▶ Advisory engagements (enabled by AI-freed capacity) command 2–3× higher fees than compliance workABOUT ROLAND PARKERRoland Parker is a Cybersecurity & AI Strategist with decades of real-world experience advising CPA firms, finance teams, and mid-market enterprises. He is the author of the Amazon Best-Selling book Exposed & Secure, a practical guide to cybersecurity for business professionals. Roland is a frequent keynote speaker on the intersection of artificial intelligence, finance, and security — bringing practitioner-level insight rather than vendor pitches to every session.At STARS 2026, Roland will deliver two sessions: Session 1 on AI in Daily Accounting (May 19) and Session 2 on 'Cybersecurity for CPAs: Protecting Your Firm, Your Clients, and Your Reputation' (May 20) — drawing on his best-selling book Exposed & Secure to address the real-world cyber threats facing accounting firms today.ABOUT IMPRESS COMPUTERSImpress Computers is a Houston-based IT Support, Consulting, and Managed IT Services firm that has been trusted by Greater Houston businesses since 2003. Specializing in supporting organizations in the manufacturing, construction, trades, engineering, banking & financial, law, and CPA industries, Impress Computers delivers highly responsive, security-minded technology solutions designed to reduce downtime, improve security, and help businesses grow in a safe, secure, and forward-thinking environment.With over 600 Google 5-star reviews and recognition through the Titan Awards and Best of Katy Awards, Impress Computers has built a reputation for fast response, clear communication, and IT that works like an internal department — not a ticket factory. Their service commitments include 24/7 availability with a 5-minute standard response time and emergency response guaranteed within 1 hour or less.Services include Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity, Network Security, Microsoft 365 & Azure, Secure File Sharing, Compliance, IT Strategic Planning, Backup & Disaster Recovery, and the Hatz Secure AI Platform — a private AI solution giving businesses access to all major LLMs in a secure, firm-controlled environment. Impress Computers serves the Greater Houston area including Katy, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Cypress, Houston, Rosenberg, Richmond, Fulshear, Missouri City, and Brookshire.

AI in Daily Accounting: Practical Tools and Strategies for the Modern CPA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.