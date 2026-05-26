Contact: Joseph Morrissey, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: May 22, 2026 Statement From New York State Department of Transportation Region 8 Director Julianne Fuda The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has awarded Coach USA the contract to operate the Hudson Link bus service. The Hudson Link provides a vital service connecting communities on both sides of the Hudson River between Rockland and Westchester counties and offering direct connections to Metro North. Riders can expect services to continue throughout the transition period with minimal disruptions. The service will shift to Coach USA from Hudson Link’s current service provider, Transdev, over the weekend of Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28. Some transitional activities may impact normal schedules, the customer’s travel experience, as well as the mobile application, website information, ticket vending machines and onboard scanners. We appreciate the public’s patience during this period of transition. The fleet of Hudson Link buses have undergone extensive inspections in preparation for the changeover. Buses will continue to feature equipment that allow all riders to board, ride, and exit the vehicles easily and comfortably, including bike racks to accommodate three adult-sized bicycles, as well as following ADA accessibility guidelines. NYSDOT will work closely with both Transdev and Coach USA to ensure a smooth and seamless transition of operations. Additional information regarding the changeover will be shared via regular communications. About Hudson Link Hudson Link is a rapid bus service that connects Rockland and Westchester counties via the Mario Cuomo Bridge. The service spans four routes, provides more than 500 monthly bus trips, and serves more than 39,000 commuters each month. For more information about routes and schedules, visit www.ridehudsonlink.com

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