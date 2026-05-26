The Final Fight Featured in Our Town as Film Launches New Seed&Spark Campaign and Advances Through Post-Production

The Final Fight's actors, Josh Davis and Tom Hair Jack Ahern Covers The Final Fight for Our Town The Final Fight Wins The Atlanta Movie Awards

The Final Fight Continues To Gain Momentum Following Recent Coverage in Both Our Town and Upper East Site.

I realized that what was important was putting family first.” — Todd J. Stein, Writer, Director of The Final Fight

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent short film The Final Fight continues to gain momentum following recent coverage in both Our Town and Upper East Site, spotlighting the deeply personal true story behind the film and the emotional journey that inspired writer-director Todd J. Stein to bring it to the screen. Inspired by Stein’s real-life battle to terminate his father’s guardianship, The Final Fight follows a son fighting to rescue his aging father from a system that too often leaves vulnerable people isolated and stripped of control over their lives.In the Our Town feature, “ The Final Fight” to Turn Real-Life East Side Guardianship Saga Into Potent Drama," written by journalist Jack Ahern, Stein reflected on how the experience transformed both his life and his relationship with his father. “I changed my life, and I realized that what was important was putting family first, and realizing that my dad needed me,” Stein told Ahern.Stein also spoke openly about reconnecting with his father through the struggle “We had somewhat been estranged in a lot of ways, because of circumstances,” he said. “But through this fight, I rediscovered him.”The article also explored the extraordinary life of Stein’s father, Marvin Stein, a former Golden Gloves boxer from Brooklyn whose resilience and toughness became a major inspiration for the screenplay. “My dad was from the streets of Brooklyn. He had nothing,” Stein said in the article. “He learned to fight to protect himself.” Marvin Stein later became a trailblazer in the world of fitness, owning The Shelton Health Club in Brooklyn Heights, a downtown Brooklyn institution that helped pave the way for the modern health clubs we know today, including Crunch, Equinox, and Gold’s Gym. Opened in the very location Gold’s would later occupy, The Shelton became a legendary gathering place for an eclectic mix of prominent judges, neighborhood power brokers, and mafia clientele, making it as much a center of Brooklyn influence as it was a destination for fitness.The film marks Stein’s directorial debut after a successful career as a Hollywood talent manager. Determined to tell the story honestly, he assembled an accomplished cast and crew that reflected both the emotional intimacy and urgency of the material.The film stars Broadway actor Josh Davis, known for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Les Misérables, and Law & Order: SVU, alongside acclaimed actress Trini Alvarado, recognized for Little Women and HBO Max’s The Staircase. The ensemble cast also includes Adriana DeMeo, James Ciccone, Margaret Reed, Ryan Spahn, and veteran actor Tom Hair.Davis, also interviewed in the Our Town article, described the screenplay as deeply relatable. “There are universal feelings and emotions that you can see from reading the script,” Davis said. “I wanted to play it as real as possible.” He added that the material connected personally to his own life experience. “At this point in my life, you get to a point where if you’re lucky enough to have parents who are still alive, you start to see them start to fade,” Davis told Our Town. “It’s just something I can relate to.”A second feature in Upper East Site, written by journalist Nikol Rajgor, documented the production itself as filming wrapped on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. In that article, Stein described the emotional experience of seeing actors portray moments inspired by his own family. “It’s been really emotional for me because they are playing, well, me,” Stein said when speak with Rajgor. Rajgor’s article also captured Stein’s strong connection to the neighborhood where much of the film was written and shot. “I’ve been living in this neighborhood my whole life,” Stein said. “I was born down the block. So this was necessary for me to be here.”The Upper East Site feature also highlighted the growing conversation around guardianship abuse and family advocacy. Casting director Adrienne Stern described the project as groundbreaking in its subject matter. “I have never seen a story about it before at this level,” Stern said. “I think it is at the forefront of exposing and opening up the gates to many, many families coming forward.”As The Final Fight enters the final stages of post-production, the filmmakers have launched their second crowdfunding campaign on Seed&Spark to complete color correction, sound design, final editing, and the original score ahead of festival submissions and screenings. The production recently welcomed composer Cameron Adams, who is collaborating closely with the team and the films editor Morgan Alexandra Neville to shape the emotional landscape of the film through music and sound. “Independent filmmaking truly takes a community,” Stein said. “Every donation, every share, of our Seed&Spark campaign and every person who believes in this story helps move us closer to the finish line.”The screenplay for The Final Fight has already earned festival recognition, winning several awards for Best Screenplay during its development. This past week the film picked up another win as Best Screenplay at the Atlanta Movie Awards. As the team moves toward completing the film, the filmmakers hope the finished project will spark meaningful conversations around guardianship reform, aging, family responsibility, and resilience.The team plans to begin submitting The Final Fight to prestigious film festivals in the coming months, with the goal of launching a strong festival circuit run for the short film as a proof of concept for a future feature adaptation. Beyond sharing the story with audiences, the filmmakers hope the festival journey will create opportunities to connect with producers, financiers, distributors, and creative partners who can help bring the full feature film to life.“We’re incredibly excited about this next phase,” Stein said. “Finishing the film is just the beginning of where we hope this story can go.” Stein's father's story was originally chronicled in the cover story of The New York Times, " The Fight of This Old Boxer's Life Was With His Own Family ," written by journalist John Leland.For updates and announcements, follow The Final Fight on Instagram at @thefinalfightfilm.com.

The Final Fight's Seed&Spark Campaign

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