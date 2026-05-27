Beautiful Hobby Farm on 30± Acres in The Southern Piedmont Region of VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

4 BR/6 BA home w/horse barn, fencing, detached work shop, garage and storage buildings on 30.8 +/- Acres in Halifax County, VA

1203 Wolf Trap Rd., South Boston, VA 24592 (Halifax County)

4 BR/6 BA home w/horse barn, fencing, detached work shop, garage and storage buildings on 30.8 +/- Acres in Halifax County, VA

1203 Wolf Trap Rd., South Boston, VA 24592 (Halifax County)

4 BR/6 BA home w/horse barn, fencing, detached work shop, garage and storage buildings on 30.8 +/- Acres in Halifax County, VA

1203 Wolf Trap Rd., South Boston, VA 24592 (Halifax County)

4 BR/6 BA home w/horse barn, fencing, detached work shop, garage and storage buildings on 30.8 +/- Acres in Halifax County, VA

1203 Wolf Trap Rd., South Boston, VA 24592 (Halifax County)

4 BR/6 BA home w/horse barn, fencing, detached work shop, garage and storage buildings on 30.8 +/- Acres in Halifax County, VA

1203 Wolf Trap Rd., South Boston, VA 24592 (Halifax County)

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that a 4 BR/6 BA home w/horse barn, fencing, detached work shop, garage and storage buildings on 30.8 +/- Acres in Halifax County, VA is set for auction.”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICSKBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that a 4 BR/6 BA home w/horse barn, fencing, detached work shop, garage and storage buildings on 30.8 +/- Acres in Halifax County, VA is set for auction on Wednesday, June 3 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“The seller, having retired and relocated out of state, has entrusted us to market & sell this wonderful Halifax County property,” said Nicholls. “This is a special opportunity for a hobby farmer, horse/animal lover, collector/enthusiast, or nature lover to bid and buy at your price.”

“The farm is located only 0.8 mile from Rt. 360, 6.5 miles from the Hitachi Energy Manufacturing Plant, 7.5 miles from Sentara Halifax Hospital, and only a short drive to Kerr Lake, Danville, South Hill, Farmville and the NC Line,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.

The on site auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
• Wednesday, June 3 @ 12:00 PM EDT
• 1203 Wolf Trap Rd., South Boston, VA 24592 (Halifax County)

• 4 BR/6 BA (3 full & 3 half bathrooms) home on 30.84 +/- acres in Halifax County, VA
• This home measures 4,525 +/- sf. and features a kitchen (all appliances convey) w/large island, oak cabinets, built-in refrigerator & gas cooktop; family room w/fireplace; sitting room; three-season room; large room on main level that could be used as an extra bedroom; bonus/rec room above garage w/interior, exterior & garage access (potential for separate living area/suite)
• The owner's suite has a double-sided fireplace, kitchenette, jetted tub, walk-in closet & exterior deck access overlooking the pool
• Attached 3-bay garage
• Basement area has exterior access only, and has concrete flooring, conditioned w/spray foam, and houses all utilities & systems
• Flooring: hardwood on main level; vinyl in kitchen & sitting room; linoleum in bathrooms; ceramic tile in three-season room; carpet in bedrooms
• Covered front porch; large rear deck w/pergola; fenced swimming pool (has not been opened in several years); gravel driveway
• HVAC: dual system w/propane furnace backup & heat pump (propane provided by Davenport Energy; 1,000 gallon tank conveys w/the home)
• Drilled well & conventional septic system w/pump system; propane water heater
• Outbuildings: 24'x36' barn w/insulated roof, stalls, electricity & water; 16'x20' garage w/12' lean-to, concrete flooring & electricity; 30'40' workshop w/220 electrical service, concrete floor and apron & insulated roof; 8'x10' shed; Equipment storage building w/gravel flooring; 48'x36' barn (no electricity)
• Other features: Generac whole house generator; Two 200 amp panels; 10' ceilings on main level & 9' ceilings on upper level; Crown molding; Custom trim; Tray ceilings; 4 fireplaces; Central vac system; 2nd floor laundry room w/cabinetry (washer/dryer convey); 40-year dimensional shingles; Fenced paddocks; Multiple water hydrants; deer stands convey
• Electricity: Dominion Energy; Internet: Comcast/Xfinity

The real estate auction is conducted in partnership with our friends at Emswiler Auctions and is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
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Beautiful Hobby Farm on 30± Acres in The Southern Piedmont Region of VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

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Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359 info@nichollsauction.com
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Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
40 Carriage Hill Lane
Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22407
United States
540 220 1130
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

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