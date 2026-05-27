Dauntless Capital Partners Announces Sale of Residence Inn Pasadena for $65 Million

The Residence Inn Pasadena Lobby

HOUSTON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dauntless Capital Partners Fund I today announced the sale of the Residence Inn Pasadena for $65 million, marking the Fund’s fourth disposition. Dauntless acquired the property in April 2021.

Dauntless Capital Partners, led by Managing Partners and Co-Founders Chris Harrison, Craig Ballard, Cramer Williams, and Matt Waldrip acquired the hotel as part of the firm’s continued focus on select-service hospitality investments in supply-constrained, high-growth markets.

"This sale represents a strong outcome for Fund I and meaningfully advances returns to our investors in an environment where realizations have been hard to come by," said Craig Ballard, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Dauntless Capital Partners. "It validates our thesis on select-service hospitality in supply-constrained submarkets and reflects the disciplined underwriting and operational execution our team brought to this investment. We remain active in the segment and continue to see compelling opportunities in markets with similar fundamentals."

Dauntless Capital Partners continues to actively pursue hospitality investment opportunities throughout the United States, with a focus on select-branded hotels and high-growth markets.

About Dauntless Capital Partners

At Dauntless Capital Partners, we invest in businesses across select industries where strategic capital and operational expertise can unlock exceptional growth. We partner closely with founders and management teams to scale operations, strengthen industry leadership, and create lasting value. Our disciplined, insight-driven approach, grounded in deep industry expertise and proven execution, positions every investment for long-term success.

Media Contact:

Danielle Granillo

dgranillo@twinbridgeshospitality.com

480.332.8792

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