The M&A Advisor Names martinwolf SVP Michael Rosholt an ‘Emerging Leader’

Michael Rosholt, SVP

Prestigious dealmaking list recognizes professionals under 40 in M&A, restructuring, and corporate finance

Working at martinwolf has enabled me to build a growth-focused mindset rooted in deep sector specialization and a relationship-driven approach that is critical to middle-market M&A.” — Michael Rosholt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- martinwolf, a leading lower middle market M&A advisor exclusively focused on IT, announced that Senior Vice President Michael Rosholt was named a winner at The M&A Advisor’s 17th Annual Emerging Leader Awards.

Selected by an independent panel of judges, the award recognizes professionals under the age of 40 from a broad cross section of the M&A industry who are shaping the future of dealmaking through innovation, leadership, and meaningful contributions to their industry and communities. This year’s list highlights rising talent from some of the industry’s most prominent firms, including Deloitte, Paul Weiss, and Ernst & Young.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition, and I am grateful to my colleagues for their continued support,” said Rosholt. “Working at martinwolf has enabled me to build a growth-focused mindset rooted in deep sector specialization and a relationship-driven approach that is critical to middle-market M&A.”

Rosholt joined martinwolf as an analyst in 2019 and rose to the position of senior vice president in just four years, while leading and supporting the execution of more than 30 buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions. Drawing on deep expertise across the IT ecosystem, he specializes in Microsoft partners, ITAD platforms, managed services providers, and broader IT channel businesses. Rosholt is also actively involved with The Foster Alliance (formerly known as Arizona Helping Hands), and is the founder of Play it Forward, a Scottsdale-based nonprofit dedicated to providing greater access to the sport of golf.

“We congratulate Michael on this achievement, which is a testament to his deep knowledge of the IT industry, and the strong network of relationships he has built with founders, operators, private equity firms, and strategic buyers,” added Seth Collins, Managing Partner at martinwolf. “We take pride in fostering an environment where professionals not only work, but also learn, benefit from mentorship, and grow their careers.”

See the full list of winners here: https://maadvisor.com/EL/2026-EL/17th_Annual_Emerging_Leaders_Award_Winners_List.pdf

About martinwolf:

martinwolf is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in IT cloud/tech-enabled services, software/SaaS, and IT supply chain. A trusted partner to IT business owners and buyers, the firm has advised on approximately 300 transactions in more than 20 countries, including eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. martinwolf brings a strong personal commitment to every client and is relentless in its pursuit of the right outcome. Registered member of FINRA & SIPC. For more information, visit www.martinwolf.com.

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