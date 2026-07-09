INTOO Earns Gold Stevie® Award for Human-Centered Redesign of Outplacement Platform

Enhanced user experience leads to double-digit growth in coaching engagement, webinar participation, and career support interactions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO, a leading global provider of outplacement services, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in User Experience in The 24th Annual American Business Awards® for the redesign of the Your Next Step career transition platform.

More than 3,700 nominations from individuals and organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“We redesigned the Your Next Step platform to make it unmistakably clear that our live chat is powered by real career coaches, not AI,” said Lisa Ramirez, Chief Technology Officer. “By surfacing coach expertise at the moment of connection, explaining how chat supports career strategy, and highlighting it during onboarding, we removed friction that previously held candidates back from using one of the most valuable features on the platform.”

Result Highlights (YoY):

• 25% YoY increase in on-demand coach chat engagement per candidate

• 103% increase in career strategy and general guidance chat conversations

• 33% increase in chat-based resume reviews

• 42% increase in chat-based interview preparation engagements

• 26% increase in webinar attendance

• 51% increase in average number of webinars attended per participant

• With increased usage, the average chat rating remained at 4.8/5 stars.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Judges comments:

“This is a strong and well thought through platform rebuild with clear, measurable results.”

“The redesigned platform demonstrates a strong user-centered approach to supporting individuals navigating career transitions.”

“A strong redesign that meaningfully expands the platform….”

“This is a really strong, human-centered redesign with clear and impressive impact.”

“Our results show that when candidates clearly understand the ways they can access and benefit from human support, they use it and they come back for more,” said Mira Greenland, Chief Revenue Officer. “The enhanced Your Next Step platform doesn’t just improve engagement metrics; it delivers measurable impact for people at a critical moment in their careers, while clearly differentiating us in the outplacement market.”

“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com.

ABOUT INTOO

INTOO is the outplacement and career development flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions in 130+ countries, bringing decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 25,000 companies worldwide.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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