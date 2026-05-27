4PointsKids Celebrates Foster Care Adoption Story During National Foster Care Month

Tim Mardock with Nicoda, Richard and Elizabeth Tooley Nicoda, Richard and Elizabeth Tooley

Foster care was never meant to be walked alone. When families are supported, children are given greater opportunities to heal, thrive, and belong.” — Tim Mardock

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Foster Care Month, 4PointsKids is shining a light on the life-changing impact of foster care, adoption, and the families who open their hearts and homes to children in need.

For Rich and Elizabeth Tooley, the path to adoption was marked by years of prayer, preparation, faith, and hope. That journey reached a life-changing milestone when the couple received a phone call from Tim Mardock informing them they had officially been matched with their foster son, Nicoda. What began as a foster placement soon became something more permanent: the formation of a forever family.

As National Foster Care Month draws attention to the ongoing need for foster families and support systems across the country, 4PointsKids is using stories like the Tooleys’ to highlight the critical role community organizations play in supporting foster and adoptive families throughout every stage of the journey.

Serving families across Central Texas, 4PointsKids provides foster and adoptive parents with training, mentorship, church partnerships, family gatherings, and ongoing community support designed to ensure families never navigate foster care alone.

While reunification remains the primary goal of foster care whenever safely possible, the organization also recognizes the profound impact adoption can have when children are placed in stable, permanent, and loving homes.

Surrounded by family, friends, church members, and years of prayer support, the Tooleys recently finalized Nicoda’s adoption, officially welcoming him into their family forever. “There are not enough words to describe today,” the family shared. “Family, God, friends, community, prayers, faith, loss, gain, growth, tears, joy, fulfillment, forever. Today our family grew and we are so blessed to have Nicoda Richard Tooley as ours.”

According to 4PointsKids leaders, stories like Nicoda’s serve as a reminder of the lasting impact foster families and community support systems can have on children facing uncertainty. “Foster care was never meant to be walked alone,” said Tim Mardock, Executive Director of 4PointsKids. “When families are supported, children are given greater opportunities to heal, thrive, and belong.”

During National Foster Care Month, 4PointsKids hopes increased awareness will inspire more individuals, churches, and community members to explore ways they can support foster children and families through fostering, mentorship, volunteerism, donations, and community partnerships. To learn more about fostering, adoption support, or partnering with 4PointsKids, visit 4Points.life

About 4PointsKids

4PointsKids is a Christ-centered nonprofit organization serving Central Texas by equipping foster families, supporting children, and building strong community support systems through training, mentorship, church partnerships, and ongoing family care.

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