ATLANTA WELCOMES THE WORLD: MUSIC MOGUL DALLAS AUSTIN PRESENTS THE RESERVE AT HOTEL PHOENIX ATLANTA

July 1–15, 2026: A cultural moment, global destination, and summit from Grammy winner Dallas Austin, as Atlanta welcomes the world

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four-time Grammy Award-winning producer, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and Atlanta music mogul Dallas Austin, in partnership with The Dallas Austin Collective, today announced The Reserve at Hotel Phoenix, a cultural property running July 1 through July 15, 2026, set as Atlanta welcomes the world for summer 2026’s biggest sporting moment. The Reserve is located within Centennial Yards, Atlanta’s transformative 50-acre mixed-use district reconnecting downtown through new hospitality, entertainment, and cultural destinations.Positioned not as a festival but as a layered cultural residency, destination, and summit, The Reserve is a curated, premium environment where music, ideas, commerce, and diplomacy intersect at the heart of the city’s most-watched summer. Programming will feature Atlanta-rooted and globally recognized cultural figures, announced on a rolling basis, with a marquee Brand South Africa activation day on June 14 as an early flagship moment ahead of the July run.Centennial Yards is being built to connect Atlanta to the world through creativity, connection and experience. The Reserve at Hotel Phoenix, led by Atlanta’s own Dallas Austin, embodies that vision: bringing together global voices and Atlanta’s creative leadership in a way that reflects the future of this district and the city itself.— Brian McGowan, President of Centennial YardsAnchored at Hotel Phoenix Atlanta and select cultural venues across Atlanta, The Reserve is structured around a daily rhythm spanning Day, Golden Hour, and Night. It marks a deliberate departure from the festival model, operating as a layered residency with simultaneous programs across art, music, civic dialogue, fashion, and commerce, designed to host both private convenings and public-facing cultural moments.The big game is happening in Atlanta, not to Atlanta. This city has shaped what the world listens to, watches, and wears for decades. Now we’re convening the next conversation: heads of state and cultural icons, policymakers and creative leaders, the people who shape what the world becomes. The Reserve is where that conversation happens. It is an invitation to the brands, the nations, the leaders, and the visionaries who want to build the next chapter with us, not just witness it.— Dallas Austin, Founder, The Dallas Austin CollectiveThe model draws on Dallas Austin’s three decades of cultural production. A four-time Grammy winner and 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Austin has produced more than 60 Billboard Hot 100 singles, with foundational work spanning TLC, Boyz II Men, Madonna, and Michael Jackson, alongside The Dallas Austin Collective’s recent work across music, film, civic partnership, and global cultural diplomacy.Atlanta has always been a city where culture, business, music and creativity influence the world. As we welcome the world this summer, The Reserve at Hotel Phoenix reflects the energy, talent and entrepreneurial spirit that continue to make Atlanta one of the world’s most influential cultural cities. Dallas Austin helped build that legacy. He designed the sound of our city for this event, and this project is another example of Atlanta showing the world what makes this city special.— Mayor Andre Dickens, City of AtlantaIn proud partnership with ONE Campaign, Brand South Africa, Fuel Africa, and the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife. More to come.Access and ProgrammingThe Reserve at Hotel Phoenix runs July 1 through July 15, 2026, with daily programming from morning through late evening. Access is offered through a tiered structure, with full details announced through official channels.About The Dallas Austin CollectiveThe Dallas Austin Collective is a global collective working at the intersection of music, film, civic partnership, brand development, and cultural diplomacy. Founded by Dallas Austin, the Collective is operated alongside three partners with complementary global lanes. Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, CEO of MBL INTL Group and Founder of Power WalkHER Global, leads global business and brand architecture, impact experiential production, and strategic partnerships. Dora Din Whittley, Founder of The Whittley Agency, brings brand strategy rooted in global cultural strategy. Julius Thomas leads local government and stakeholder relations. Together, the Collective develops cultural properties that position Atlanta as a global cultural capital.Media ContactBarkue Tubman-ZawoloPartner, The Dallas Austin CollectivePress: ops@mblintlgroup.comPartnerships and general inquiries: partner@dallasaustincollective.comAccess to the residency: thephoenixreserve.com

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