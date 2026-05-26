Governor Hochul Announces Excelsior Scholarship Application Open for New Applicants for 2026-2027 Academic Year

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the 2026-27 academic year is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship, administered by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), provides eligible full-time students with tuition-free attendance at SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year colleges. Students choosing to attend a participating private college in New York State can receive up to $6,000 toward their tuition costs through the Enhanced Tuition Award.

“Higher education should be a pathway to opportunity, not a source of financial strain. Programs like the Excelsior Scholarship and the Enhanced Tuition Award put opportunity within reach for thousands of New Yorkers ready to take the next step toward a college degree,” Governor Hochul said. “This program helps make higher education more accessible by allowing eligible students to attend SUNY and CUNY colleges tuition-free. It’s about keeping students in New York, supporting their goals, and strengthening our workforce and economy.”

In the 2024-25 academic year, $101 million in Excelsior awards was distributed to more than 25,000 students, enabling 72% of CUNY students and 55% of SUNY students to attend college tuition-free through a combination of the Excelsior Scholarship and other awards; additionally, $1.7 million in Enhanced Tuition Awards was provided to more than 1,500 students.

Students from households with federal adjusted gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for an Excelsior Scholarship award, and must also:

Attend a SUNY or CUNY two- or four-year college

Enroll full-time and complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including summer and winter terms); and be on track to graduate with an associate degree in two years or a bachelor's degree in four years

More information and full eligibility criteria for the Excelsior Scholarship can be found on HESC's website.

Additionally, applications are now being accepted for the Enhanced Tuition Award (ETA). ETA provides eligible New York State students up to $6,000 in tuition assistance at participating private colleges in New York State.

To qualify, students must:

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen

Be a New York State resident for at least 12 months before the start of the term

Be attending a participating private college in New York State

Have a combined federal household income of $125,000 or less

Enroll full-time and complete 30 credits per year in their program of study

Agree to live and work in New York State for the same number of years the award was received

Full eligibility criteria for the Enhanced Tuition Award can be found on HESC's website.

The deadline for new applicants to apply for the ETA or Excelsior Scholarship for the 2026-27 academic year is August 31, 2026.

Students currently receiving either the Excelsior Scholarship or Enhanced Tuition Award do not need to submit applications annually to receive continued award payments; however, they must continue to meet eligibility criteria and complete the FAFSA and TAP applications, or DREAM Act application each year applying for aid.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Acting President Doris B. González said, “At New York State Higher Education Services Corporation, we are proud to deliver the Excelsior Scholarship as a transformative opportunity for students across the state. This program reflects our commitment to making college more affordable, breaking down barriers, and ensuring eligible students understand what’s available and how to access it. We encourage students and families to take that next step, apply. Let us help you move closer to earning your degree.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and ongoing investment from Governor Hochul and the State Legislature helps ensure our colleges and universities are able to provide an excellent and affordable higher education. Direct student financial aid has been expanding under the leadership of Governor Hochul, and we encourage every student to find out how much financial aid they qualify for by filling out the FAFSA or DREAM Act online applications.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “The Excelsior Scholarship has helped bolster CUNY’s commitment to affordability, ensuring that thousands of students can earn a high-quality degree tuition-free. We urge all eligible New Yorkers to apply for the 2026-27 academic year so they can pursue their academic and professional goals and secure their future without the burden of debt. We thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering leadership and for her continued investment in keeping higher education a primary driver of opportunity for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, "The Excelsior Scholarship is built for low-income and working-class families that earn too much for most financial aid but still feels the tuition costs. The scholarship reaches these families who too often fall through the cracks. Last year, it helped more than half of all SUNY students and nearly three-quarters of CUNY students attend tuition-free. To every eligible family: the application is open, and it is worth your time to apply."

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, "Higher education remains one of the most powerful catalysts for socio-economic mobility, yet the burden of exorbitant tuition too often deters our most promising scholars. As Chair of the Assembly Committee on Higher Education, my unwavering priority is to dismantle these financial barriers. The Excelsior Scholarship and Enhanced Tuition Award are just some of the investments in our state's future, ensuring that every New Yorker—regardless of their financial background—has equitable access to our world-class institutions. As a state, we can do more to battle against a federal government that continues to restrict access to higher education. I strongly urge all eligible students to seize this opportunity and unlock their potential without the paralyzing weight of student debt."

Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities President Lola W. Brabham said, “Programs like the Enhanced Tuition Award are critical investments in New York’s students, workforce, and future. By expanding access to affordable higher education, New York continues to demonstrate that college opportunities should not be limited by a family’s financial circumstances. We appreciate Governor Hochul and the Higher Education Services Corporation for their continued commitment to helping students and families obtain the resources to pursue higher education and prepare to enter the New York’s future workforce. As students and families plan for the future, this program will continue to play an important role in keeping talented students in New York and preparing the next generation of leaders and innovators our state depends on.”

Association of Private Colleges President Donna Stelling-Gurnett said, "Awareness is critical to making higher education more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers. Governor Hochul and leaders at HESC continue to prioritize important investments that help open doors for students who may have once believed their postsecondary aspirations were out of reach because of financial barriers. We are proud to join forces with our partners in government and across higher education to help promote student aid opportunities and expand access for students statewide."

HESC offers 27 New York State financial aid programs that help make college affordable and accessible. In 2024-25, more than 294,000 students received state financial aid, totaling more than $935 million.

For more information about the Excelsior Scholarship Program, the Enhanced Tuition Award, or to explore other NYS financial aid opportunities, visit the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation website.