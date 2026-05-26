Michael Feinstein Partners with Brutocao Family Vineyards to Launch Limited-Edition Wine Collection

Michael Feinstein has partnered with Brutocao Family Vineyards to release a limited-edition collection of estate-grown wines.

HOPELAND, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed entertainer and ambassador of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein has partnered with Brutocao Family Vineyards to release a limited-edition collection of estate-grown wines celebrating craftsmanship, heritage, and timeless artistry.The collaboration unites Feinstein’s dedication to preserving America’s musical legacy with the Brutocao family’s multi-generational commitment to farming and winemaking in Mendocino County.The launch follows Feinstein’s recent literary success with Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, the #1 New York Times bestselling book he co-authored with Liza Minnelli. The wine collection reflects Feinstein’s signature style and appreciation for tradition, storytelling, and hospitality.The Michael Feinstein Wine Collection features four estate-grown wines:2019 Cabernet Sauvignon — Structured and expressive with layered dark fruit and refined tannins (93 Points, Wine Enthusiast)2021 “Quartet” Red Blend — Vibrant fruit, spice, and complexity inspired by classic musical composition (91 Points, Wine Enthusiast)2022 Chardonnay — Bright and balanced with fresh fruit, subtle oak, and an elegant finish2019 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir — Cool-climate Pinot Noir with lifted aromatics and silky textureThe wines will be available individually and as a curated tasting collection through direct-to-consumer channels.“Great music and great wine share a beautiful truth—they’re both defined by their notes,” said Michael Feinstein. “Partnering with Steve Brutocao, Patrick Ortiz, and my Tribe at Carrberry Companies brings that harmony to life in a way that feels timeless and deeply personal.”“We are honored to partner with musical legend Michael Feinstein,” said Steve Brutocao, President of Brutocao Family Vineyards. “At our core, we share a commitment to craft—where every detail matters. This collaboration brings music and wine together in an authentic and approachable way.”“It is a thrill to work with Michael and his partners Jon Carrasco, Stephen Roseberry, Erik Sterling, Jason Winters, Nic Mendoza, and the team at Carrberry Companies to bring this project to life,” said Patrick Ortiz of PSO Enterprises. “The pairing of Brutocao’s award-winning wines and Michael Feinstein’s artistry creates the perfect blend for this signature collection.”Brutocao Family Vineyards has farmed estate vineyards in Mendocino County since 1943, blending Northern Italian heritage with California winemaking traditions. Now in its fourth generation, the family continues producing wines rooted in quality, sustainability, and authenticity.The Michael Feinstein Wine Collection launches Spring 2026 through Brutocao Cellars and Michael Feinstein’s websites. Shipping will be available to most U.S. states, with additional partnerships and distributors to be announced.For more information, visit:Michael Feinstein is exclusively represented by Carrberry Companies.About Michael FeinsteinMichael Feinstein is a best-selling recording artist with more than 50 albums to his credit. A Tony honoree and Emmy- and Grammy-nominated performer, he is widely recognized as a leading ambassador of the Great American Songbook.In addition to his work as a performer, Feinstein has built a successful hospitality and entertainment brand through venues including Feinstein’s at The Regency in New York City, Feinstein’s at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, and Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Indiana. He also serves as Artistic Director for Carnegie Hall’s popular song programming and founded The Great American Songbook Foundation.About Brutocao Family VineyardsBrutocao Family Vineyards is a fourth-generation, family-owned winery in Hopland, California. Farming estate vineyards in Mendocino County since 1943, the winery produces wines that reflect both its Northern Italian roots and California terroir.Media Contact — Brutocao CellarsSteve Brutocao, CEOsteve@brutocaocellars.comMedia Contact — Michael FeinsteinVictoria Varela, CEO, v2 Entertainment Groupvv@v2entertainmentgroup.comCarrberry CompaniesStephen Roseberry, Chair & CEOsroseberry@carrberrycompanies.com

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