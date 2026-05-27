SignSplit Science & wAI Advance Industries Partner to Protect Scientific Research Data for AI Usage

SignSplit Science & wAI Advance Industries - Strategic Partnership

AI ventures help universities & scientific firms recognize research data as valuable IP - verifiable, transactable with AI agents as blockchain digital assets.

With such global bridges [from wAI], we can help institutions understand their research has IP value, and deliver tech solutions to protect datasets as transactable digital assets for the AI age.” — Gleb Denisov

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignSplit Science and wAI Advance Industries announce a strategic partnership to help scientific researchers protect and commercialize their datasets for the AI age. These two AI-focused ventures will collaborate on a common goal: help universities and scientific firms recognize their researchers’ datasets as intellectual property assets which have value to AI agents as verifiable, transactable blockchain digital assets.SignSplit Science is developing a Web3 infrastructure designed to protect scientific data as tradable and verified digital assets - representing a new model of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization for the research sector.wAI Industries is an enterprise AI technology company pioneering the operating system for agentic swarms. With its solutions deployed globally across diverse industries from finance to logistics, wAI is leading evolution toward a future of self-learning, adaptive organizations.Both SignSplit Science and wAI recognize that AI products will evolve better tomorrow if today, they have access to more research datasets to train their models. Under their MoU, SignSplit Science and wAI will cooperate on:• Education programs to help researchers, universities and scientific firms identify, protect and monetize their datasets• Thought leadership to advance how AI models and agents access and use research work• Technology solutions for rights management and commercialization of research data for AI usage.wAI Chairman Ahsan Mashkoor explains: “wAI is fully committed to supporting research to advance AI. This is reflected in our own internal R&D to lead novel AI solutions, and our external efforts with SignSplit Science to make the world’s voluminous scientific data more available for AI model training. It was a natural fit to partner with SignSplit Science, which is building tech infrastructure to protect and value research data for the AI age.”wAI CEO Abu Abdullah Ashar Naeem adds: "Our collaboration with SignSplit Science comes at an ideal time, as wAI recently launched Pakistan's first public-private AI research fellowship, supported by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office and Stanford University's Engineering Center for Global & Online Education. This program gathers 48 of Pakistan's brightest AI researchers working across self-evolving AI, Small Language Models and Agentic AI. These leading minds have generated valuable datasets that can both feed AI and reshape its future, representing just one example of how we can collaborate with SignSplit Science to protect scientific data.”wAI’s team believes that as AI agents become more autonomous, the systems governing them need to keep pace. Ashar Naeem explains: “Agent-to-agent workflows should be verifiable end to end, with every decision, data access event, and action traceable on an immutable ledger. Blockchain is the natural fit for this because it removes the need for a central authority to validate what an agent did and why. Governance itself becomes automated and on-chain, running alongside the agents rather than chasing after them. Our partnership with SignSplit Science is rooted in this thinking: if we are serious about protecting research data as verified digital assets, we should be equally serious about ensuring the AI systems consuming that data operate within a transparent, cryptographically verifiable framework."For SignSplit Science, the wAI collaboration grows its global AI ecosystem – beginning with last week’s news of a partnership with the UAE’s Blockchain and AI Association SignSplit Science CEO Gleb Denisov observed: “Our mission is global, and we are thankful to have wAI as a partner to engage with universities and government agencies in Pakistan, the Middle East and Western countries where it already has reach. We are especially impressed by wAI’s work with Stanford University in the US to support AI researchers in Pakistan. With such global bridges, we can help institutions understand their research has IP value, and deliver tech solutions to protect datasets as transactable digital assets for the AI age.” A respected Ukrainian IT entrepreneur, Denisov leads similar efforts for SignSplit Science in Ukraine – where he has acted as Advisor for technology and A.I. to the Chairman of the Digital Transformation Committee for the Ukrainian parliament.SignSplit Science’s co-founder Jimmy Nguyen, a 21+ year IP lawyer in the US and then global blockchain association president, adds: “Around the world, research data deserves more recognition as a valued form of IP asset. SignSplit Science delivers blockchain and AI infrastructure to protect datasets and verify AI data sources, but we need human connectors – such as wAI’s team – to help us deliver these solutions to the world’s scientific community. Working together, we can make the future of AI built on more comprehensive, verifiable data and reward the creators of scientific work.”ABOUT SIGNSPLIT SCIENCESignSplit Science is a blockchain and AI venture building Web3 infrastructure to help scientific data owners protect, authenticate, and commercialize research datasets as verified digital assets for the AI era.Media contact: pr@signsplit.comABOUT WAI ADVANCE INDUSTRIESwAI Advance Industries is an enterprise AI technology company pioneering the operating system for agentic swarms. It delivers end-to-end automation, private cloud deployments and on-premise solutions for large scale enterprises and government agencies. wAI’s agentic intelligence enables self-improving AI teams, deep contextual decision-making, and optimized compute efficiency that reduces costs while maximizing performance. With deployment across industries from finance to logistics, wAI is shaping the path toward self-learning, adaptive enterprises.Media contact: sales@issm.ai

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