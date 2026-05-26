Take charge of your skin health: How TRICARE supports skin cancer screening and treatment

As summer approaches and outdoor activities increase, it’s essential to protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays. TRICARE is committed to supporting your skin health by covering skin cancer exams and providing resources for prevention and treatment.

“Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S.,” said Ms. Jeannine Pickrell, MS, RN, Director of Population Health at the TRICARE Health Plan. “It’s also often preventable, and treatable if caught early.”

Cancer screening, including skin cancer, is covered as part of TRICARE’s Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Examinations. In general, there are no copayments for HP&DP exams. TRICARE covers one HP&DP exam annually. Your provider will decide if you have the risk factors for a skin cancer screening.

TRICARE covers skin cancer exams for individuals:

With a family or personal history of skin cancer,

Increased occupational or recreational exposure to sunlight, or

Clinical evidence of precursor lesions (unusual spots noticed by your provider)

What to know about skin cancer

A few facts The sun’s ultraviolet light can damage skin cells and is the main cause of skin cancer. In the short term, this damage can cause sunburn. Over time, UV damage adds up, leading to changes in skin texture, premature skin aging, and sometimes skin cancer. UV rays can reach you on cloudy and cool days, and they reflect off surfaces like water, cement, sand, and snow.

Prevention is key The UV Index forecasts the strength of UV rays each day. If the UV index is 3 or higher in your area, protect your skin from too much exposure to the sun. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends several ways to protect your skin when the UV index is 3 or higher:

Stay in the shade.

Wear clothing that covers your arms and legs.

Wear a hat with a wide brim to shade your face, head, ears, and neck.

Wear sunglasses that wrap around and block both UVA and UVB rays.

Use a broad spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher.

You can also check out Uniformed Services University’s https://www.hprc-online.org/physical-fitness/environmental-extremes/sun-safety-tips-prevent-skin-cancer, and specifics on https://www.hprc-online.org/physical-fitness/injury-prevention/military-sun-safety-raising-skin-cancer-awareness-service.

You’re in charge Knowing the signs of skin cancer is your first line of defense, as detailed by the CDC. Not all skin cancers look the same. For melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer, it’s good to know the A-B-C-D-Es of its appearance:

A. Asymmetrical: Does the mole or spot have an irregular shape with two parts that look very different? B. Border: Is the border irregular or jagged? C. Color: Is the color uneven? D. Diameter: Is the mole or spot larger than the size of a pea? E. Evolving: Has the mole or spot changed during the past few weeks or months?

Talk to your doctor if you notice changes in your skin such as a new growth, a sore that doesn’t heal, a change in an existing growth, or any of the A-B-C-D-Es of melanoma. The National Cancer Institute has more information on what to look for, when to go for a screening, as well as possible treatments for skin cancer.

Protect your skin this summer and beyond. Schedule your annual TRICARE exam, use sunscreen, cover up during peak sun hours, and consult your provider about any skin changes. Early detection and prevention are your best tools for staying healthy. Learn more about how TRICARE covers preventive services.