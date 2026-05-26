Camp Parks and Dublin Unified School District Celebrate Historic Purple Star School Milestone

DUBLIN, Calif.— For military families, constant relocation is a standard part of serving the nation. But for the children of those service members, uprooting their lives every few years presents unique and significant challenges. On April 28, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA)—commonly known as Camp Parks—and the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Directors joined forces to celebrate a milestone designed to ease that burden: four local schools officially earned the prestigious California Purple Star Recognition.

Frederiksen Elementary, Wells Middle School, Eleanor Murray Fallon Middle School, and Dublin High School are the first schools in Alameda County to achieve this state-designated, military-friendly recognition.

The Purple Star Program identifies schools that demonstrate a profound commitment to meeting the educational and social-emotional needs of military-connected students. Earning this designation requires schools to appoint a dedicated staff liaison, maintain specialized transition programs, offer targeted staff training, and create web resources for military families.

Wency Hickman-Miller, PRFTA Child and Youth Services Outreach Services Director, highlighted the incredible value of the program, noting that military-connected students move three times more often than their civilian peers.

"The average military child can move up to ten times during their K-12 career," said Hickman-Miller. "With each move, these students face the daunting task of establishing new social and academic connections, adapting to unfamiliar school norms and cultures, compensating for potential academic gaps or deficits created by varying state standards, and navigating the significant psychosocial stressors that accompany these constant transitions."

DUSD leadership echoed the importance of addressing these unique hurdles head-on.

"We know that military-connected children move an average of six to nine times during their school years, bringing immense psychosocial stressors," said Matt Campbell, DUSD Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. "Through our 18 months of close collaboration with Camp Parks Outreach Services, we have built the intentional, structural supports at Dublin High, Fallon, Wells, and Frederiksen to mitigate those challenges and help these resilient students thrive."

Seeing the program come to fruition has been a major priority for PRFTA Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard King, , since he assumed command in July 2024.

"Our service members can fully focus on their mission and national readiness only when they know their families are supported and embraced by the local community," said King. "The intentional, structural support these four campuses are providing is a testament to the strong, historic bond between Camp Parks and the city of Dublin. We are incredibly proud of this partnership."

The April 28 board meeting kicked off with a proud moment of community integration as Nalani Martinez, a 7th grader from Wells Middle School and the daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Morris Martinez and Staff Sgt. Dafne Ocampo-Martinez, led the board and community in the Pledge of Allegiance.

During the event, DUSD recognized the historical significance of Camp Parks, noting that for generations, the installation has supported national readiness while maintaining deep roots within Dublin. In recognition of the hard work that led to this county-first achievement, Lt. Col. King—joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Lorey—presented command coins to key contributors who helped implement the Purple Star program within the district.

"Becoming the first school district in Alameda County to have four campuses earning the California Purple Star recognition is a monumental point of pride for Dublin Unified School District," said DUSD Superintendent Chris D. Funk. "It reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring every student, especially those from military families who sacrifice so much, feels seen, supported, and welcomed."

Funk also emphasized the deep community ties between the district and the military installation. "Camp Parks has played a vital role in shaping the history and character of Dublin for generations," Funk added. "Working alongside Lt. Col. Richard King and his team to achieve this Purple Star designation honors that shared history and solidifies our promise to support the readiness of our military by caring for their most precious asset: their children."

The California Purple Star recognition is part of a broader national movement championed by organizations like the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC). As of late 2025, 44 states have implemented or are adopting the program, ensuring that as military families cross state lines, their children are met with welcoming, equipped, and understanding educational environments.

For the military families stationed at Camp Parks, knowing that DUSD is at the forefront of this initiative in Alameda County provides crucial peace of mind as they serve the nation.

"Earning the Purple Star designation isn't just a one-time ceremony; it's the start of a new standard for how we care for our military children," King concluded. "It’s an investment in the resilience of our force and the success of the next generation of leaders."