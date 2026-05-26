EmptySpace.rent Launches Peer-to-Peer Storage Marketplace in Omaha

EmptySpace.rent, local peer-to-peer storage marketplace, has launched in the Omaha area to provide an affordable alternative to traditional self-storage.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmptySpace.rent, a locally owned and operated digital marketplace, officially announced today the launch of its peer-to-peer storage platform designed to revolutionize how Omaha residents manage their belongings and their property.As traditional self-storage costs continue to rise across the Midwest, EmptySpace.rent introduces a "peer-to-peer"model—often described as the Airbnb of storage. The platform allows homeowners and businesses with unused garages, basements, or paved parking spots to list their "empty space" for rent . Simultaneously, neighbors in need of storage can find secure, local, and more affordable options closer to home."We saw an opportunity to solve two problems at once," said Steve Kalhorn, Business Development Officer of EmptySpace.rent. "Many Omaha residents have extra space that is sitting idle, while others are frustrated by the high prices and lack of convenience at traditional corporate storage facilities. By keeping the business local and peer-to-peer, we are helping neighbors help each other while keeping more money within our community."The platform prioritizes security and ease of use, featuring integrated financial processing via Stripe to ensure seamless and secure transactions between hosts and renters. Whether a resident needs to store a vehicle, seasonal outdoor gear, or household boxes, the marketplace provides a variety of hyper-local options that are often more flexible and cost-effective than commercial alternatives.For Omaha property owners, EmptySpace.rent offers a new way to generate passive income. Listing a space is free, and the platform provides the digital infrastructure needed to manage bookings, SEO optimization to help local renters find available spots, and a streamlined communication system. EmptySpace.rent is now accepting new listings and storage inquiries throughout the Omaha metropolitan area. For more information or to browse available storage spaces, visit www.emptyspace.rent About EmptySpace.rentEmptySpace.rent is an Omaha-based technology company specializing in peer-to-peer storage solutions. The platform focuses on maximizing the utility of existing residential and commercial real estate by connecting hosts with local residents in need of storage. By leveraging technology to foster community-based sharing, EmptySpace.rent provides an affordable, convenient, and secure alternative to traditional self-storage.###

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