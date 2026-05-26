ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS MANAGER JOSH MARTIN NAMED “TOP 100 ACCOUNTANT” FOR SECOND YEAR

Entertainment Business Manager Josh Martin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accounting, tax and business management firm Martin Business Management announced today that CPA and President Josh Martin has been recognized as a “Top 100 Accountant” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special supplement for a second straight year. This annual distinction honors an elite group of accounting professionals in the region who demonstrate outstanding technical expertise, leadership, and a significant impact on both their clients and the broader Los Angeles business community."I am incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Business Journal for this recognition alongside so many esteemed peers,” said Martin. “This award belongs to the entire MBM team whose dedication allows us to serve as a trusted advisor to our clients.”“Martin functions as a personal CFO for an accomplished and diverse client base, ranging from professional NBA athletes to award-winning actors, chart-leading recording artists and high-profile digital creators,” highlights the feature.Martin’s practice spans complex tax planning and compliance, business-entity structuring and financial management for clients across entertainment, digital media and entrepreneurial ventures. His deep understanding of the creator economy and evolving business models allows him to anticipate challenges and craft strategies that protect assets while supporting long-term growth.His modern, comprehensive approach to financial stewardship has earned him consistent industry recognition as a top business manager by The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Billboard. Respected for his precision and discretion, Martin provides the proactive clarity that empowers entrepreneurs and high-profile clients to focus on long-term growth and success.

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