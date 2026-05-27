Magnolia Acquisitions Continues Growth in Knoxville With A+ BBB Accreditation

The team at Magnolia Acquisitions remains committed to building strong client relationships through professionalism and consistency.

An A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau highlights Magnolia Acquisitions’ dedication to trust, accountability, and client service.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnolia Acquisitions, a Knoxville-based sales consulting firm specializing in customer acquisition and direct marketing, has received an A+ Better Business Bureau Accreditation . The accreditation was awarded based on the company's adherence to BBB standards, which evaluate factors including transparency, responsiveness to customers, and ethical business practices.The BBB accreditation process requires businesses to meet a defined set of standards related to how they operate, communicate, and resolve issues. An A+ rating represents the highest level of accreditation available and is awarded to businesses that demonstrate consistent compliance with those standards over time. Magnolia Acquisitions earned this designation through its record of professional conduct and customer interactions.Built around direct, face-to-face sales, Magnolia Acquisitions works with brands to expand their customer base through in-person outreach and relationship-driven sales strategies. The company serves clients across a range of industries, providing customer-acquisition solutions that deliver consistent, measurable results.Under the leadership of CEO Cooper Brown , Magnolia Acquisitions has centered its operations around a structured approach to team development and client service. The company places emphasis on training, mentorship, and internal development, with the goal of building a workforce capable of representing client brands with professionalism and consistency. The company's core value of "Steadfast Growth" reflects its focus on incremental, sustainable progress both for the business and the individuals within it.In addition to its client-facing work, Magnolia Acquisitions maintains a defined internal culture guided by the values of integrity, reliability, loyalty, and teamwork. The company's leadership development model is structured to give team members hands-on experience and direct coaching from early in their tenure. This approach is intended to produce professionals who are capable of taking ownership of their work and contributing to client outcomes over the long term.The A+ BBB Accreditation adds to the company’s standing within the Knoxville business community, where Magnolia Acquisitions has established itself as a reputable and accountable organization. The BBB accreditation is recognized by consumers and businesses as an indicator of trustworthiness and is often a factor in partnership and purchasing decisions.Magnolia Acquisitions continues to operate throughout East Tennessee with a focus on direct marketing and customer acquisition. Learn more about the company, its services, and career opportunities through Magnolia Acquisitions’ online channels About Magnolia AcquisitionsMagnolia Acquisitions is a Knoxville, Tennessee-based sales consulting firm specializing in customer acquisition, sales, and direct marketing strategies. Founded in 2022, the company focuses on helping brands build meaningful customer relationships through face-to-face engagement while fostering leadership development and professional growth within its team. Magnolia Acquisitions is committed to professionalism, accountability, and long-term relationship building through ethical and performance-driven business practices.

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