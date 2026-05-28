FutureFit AI and BHEF Partner to Advance Regional Talent Marketplace Implementation Tools

FutureFit AI and BHEF will provide tools and guidance to help regions turn workforce collaboration into measurable outcomes.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FutureFit AI , a global leader in AI-powered workforce development technology, today announced a strategic partnership with the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF) to help regional and state leaders build integrated talent marketplaces that connect learners, employers, and training providers to strengthen pathways to employment and regional economic growth. The partnership will produce a field guide—the Talent Marketplace Playbook—and bring FutureFit AI’s perspective to BHEF's national network of corporate executives and university presidents."The labor market is changing faster than our workforce systems were built to handle," said Hamoon Ekhtiari, CEO of FutureFit AI. "Most regions have the pieces—the employers, the education providers, the job seekers—but they lack the connective tissue to bring them together into a functioning marketplace that powers stronger economic mobility, filling jobs when businesses need them filled and launching promising careers. That's precisely the gap this partnership is designed to close. BHEF convenes the exact leaders who can turn that vision into reality, and we're proud to be their partner in doing it."FutureFit AI develops talent marketplace and workforce infrastructure that supports career navigation and skills-based matching across education, training, and employment systems. The company's platform powers scalable, demand-driven pathways that help individuals move into new opportunities while enabling regions to address talent gaps in critical industries.BHEF is the nation's leading convener of senior corporate and higher education executives working together to drive education and workforce outcomes. Through its AI & the Future of Talent Collaborative, Center for Work-Integrated Learning Innovation, and national convening series, BHEF connects C-suite leaders and college and university presidents to build solutions that address the most pressing talent challenges facing the American economy, businesses and workers."In conjunction with strong regional leadership, talent marketplaces have the potential to change how regions connect people to opportunity," said Kristen Fox, CEO of BHEF. "FutureFit AI brings the subject matter expertise and experience of building these systems in the field. Together, we'll give regional and state leaders the insights and roadmap they need to turn collaborative strategies into shared action."About FutureFit AIFutureFit AI builds technology and AI solutions that help individuals, employers, and institutions navigate a rapidly changing labor market. FutureFit AI combines real-time labor market data with personalized career pathways to drive measurable workforce outcomes. Through government and industry partnerships in states across the U.S., provincially and federally in Canada, and in Europe, FutureFit AI connects people, education providers, and employers within a shared talent matching and career exploration system. www.futurefit.ai About the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF)The Business-Higher Education Forum is a national network connecting pioneering corporate and higher education leaders to identify emerging skills and co-develop inclusive pathways that address talent needs. BHEF empowers and catalyzes collaborations that deliver accelerated, inclusive, and effective solutions across education and work and to meet the changing talent needs of learners, workers, and businesses.

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