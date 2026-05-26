Viral Intimates Brand CAKES body Makes Swim Week Debut Alongside Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

CAKES body Grippy CAKES Triangles

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAKES body , the viral start up turned $100M brand, known for innovative boob solutions designed to work seamlessly under swimwear and fashion, will make its official Swim Week debut through a partnership with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Founded less than five years ago by sisters Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai, the self-funded startup has emerged as the category-defining leader in modern shapewear. The brand now drives 30% of search results for "nipple covers" and ranks as the #1 brand consumers associate with boob solutions and related essentials.As part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show and Beach Party, select runway models will wear CAKES body products beneath featured swimwear looks, showcasing the brand’s functional approach to invisible styling solutions designed for modern fashion and swimwear."The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show has become such a powerful celebration of confidence for women, and that aligns deeply with what we've tried to build at CAKES” said CAKES body Co-Founder Taylor Capuano, “From day one, our mission has been about helping women feel free in how they dress, so being part of this moment feels really special."The activation marks the company’s first official participation in Swim Week and represents an expansion of CAKES body’s growing presence within swimwear and fashion culture. In addition to the runway partnership, the brand will host a community & creator event in collaboration with model Ella Halikas, who previously partnered with CAKES body for its Fall 2025 campaign.Known for her advocacy surrounding confidence and body acceptance, Halikas was a natural collaborator for the Swim Week event, which was created to bring together members of the brand’s Miami community alongside creators, industry tastemakers, and longtime supporters of the company."We started CAKES with no fashion background, no funding, just a social media account and a solution that we believed in. A community of women who saw themselves in our brand fueled our virality on social media” said CAKES body Co-Founder Casey Sarai, “To get to translate that momentum into one of the most iconic stages in culture - the SI Swim Show - feels surreal."The Swim Week activation follows continued product expansion for the brand. On May 18, CAKES body introduced the Itty Bitty triangles, a new addition to its Grippy CAKES collection developed for smaller cup sizes and minimal coverage swim and outfit styling.CAKES body has grown from a direct-to-consumer startup into an industry leading brand with a community of over 3 million customers, retail presence in Ulta and Amazon (more coming in 2026-27) and continues to generate significant social media traction through product innovation, creator partnerships, and innovative styling solutions designed to support how women dress today. Beyond their products and growth, the company is dedicated to funding ongoing breast cancer research with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and has expanded their childcare advocacy work in 2026 - two challenges their customers and community face regularly.About CAKES bodyCAKES body is a leading innovator in modern intimate apparel solutions. The bootstrapped start-up has grown from $10K to $100 million in just three years, donated over $1.5 million to women’s health causes, and built a passionate community of millions of customers. Founded by sisters Taylor Capuano and Casey Sarai, CAKES is redefining comfort and confidence - creating products and workplaces that make life better for women everywhere. For more information, visit www.cakesbody.com or follow along on social media @cakesbody

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