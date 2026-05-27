ancora Software Positions Customers for the Future of UK E-Invoicing Compliance

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

ancora Expands Hybrid E-Invoicing Strategy to Support Emerging UK VAT and Digital Invoice Mandates

Our platform is specifically designed to support PDF invoices, XML invoices, EDI documents and Peppol-based e-invoices within a single intelligent workflow.” — Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Accounts Payable automation solutions, today announced its strategic roadmap and platform enhancements designed to support the evolving UK e-invoicing and VAT compliance landscape.As the UK government and HMRC continue advancing digital transformation initiatives for tax and invoicing processes, mandatory electronic invoicing for VAT-registered organizations is expected to become increasingly important in the coming years, with industry preparation accelerating toward 2029 and beyond.ancora confirmed that full EDI and e-invoicing functionality will be delivered as an enhancement to the existing ancora platform, allowing customers to continue leveraging their current invoice automation, workflows, ERP integrations, and business processes without disruption.“Most organizations will operate in hybrid invoice environments for many years,” said Noel Flynn, CEO of ancora Software. “Our platform is specifically designed to support PDF invoices, XML invoices, EDI documents and Peppol-based e-invoices within a single intelligent workflow. Customers should not have to replace their existing AP automation investments simply to meet evolving compliance requirements.”Unlike traditional EDI-only providers that focus exclusively on structured document exchange, ancora’s hybrid platform enables organizations to process both traditional PDF invoices and structured e-invoices within the same environment. This approach eliminates the need for parallel systems while simplifying supplier transition management.A key differentiator of the ancora platform is its ability to render structured invoices into fully readable, visually accurate PDF representations while preserving all underlying machine-readable data. This provides finance teams with improved visibility during approvals, exception handling, auditing, and dispute resolution while maintaining compliance and automation efficiency.EDI and e-invoices will also leverage the same intelligent automation capabilities already configured within customer environments today, including validation rules, approval workflows, routing logic, matching processes, exception handling, and compliance controls.ancora also announced that initial EDI and e-invoicing enablement will be delivered through its Professional Services organization, while ongoing onboarding of new suppliers will function as a self-service activity similar to supplier onboarding within ancora Capture today.The company further emphasized that it has supported structured invoice automation, XML processing, and EDI-based document exchange for many years, with significant platform enhancements introduced in 2025 to strengthen support for emerging UK and international e-invoicing frameworks.As part of its ongoing roadmap alignment, ancora continues supporting key international standards and interoperability frameworks including Peppol, UBL, and EN16931. The company also highlighted its active membership in the GENA UK Chapter, reinforcing its commitment to staying aligned with evolving HMRC standards and industry requirements.“Organizations need a practical path toward compliance that does not create operational disruption,” added Flynn. “ancora provides a single platform, one workflow model, and a future-ready foundation that enables businesses to modernize at their own pace while improving automation, efficiency, compliance, visibility, and scalability across both Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable operations.”About ancora Softwareancora Software is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Accounts Payable automation, and workflow solutions. With nearly 2,000 customers worldwide, ancora delivers advanced AI and machine learning technologies that automate invoice processing, document classification, data extraction, workflow automation, and ERP integration. ancora’s cloud-first platform supports organizations across multiple industries with scalable, secure, and highly accurate automation solutions designed to reduce manual processing costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

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