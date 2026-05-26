Streets Ahead Launches Luxury Handbag Collection Rooted in Italian Leather Craftsmanship and Los Angeles Production

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium leather accessories brand Streets Ahead , best known for their artisanal belts worn by A-list celebrities, is expanding their handbag portfolio, with the launch of its Handbag 2026/2027 Collection. Available exclusively at streetsaheadinc.com , the collection introduces 11 handbag styles that extend the brand’s signature focus on Italian leather craftsmanship, timeless design, and made-to-order production into a new category.Handcrafted in Los Angeles using premium Italian hair-on calfskin leather, the collection blends statement texture with everyday functionality. Featuring zebra and cow print patterns in black and tan colorways, the assortment includes oversized totes, structured shoulder bags, and crossbody silhouettes finished with black leather and brass chain straps. Each bag also includes a removable interior pouch for added versatility and function.Due to the natural variations in each hide, each bag features its own distinct texture and pattern, bringing a unique quality to every piece in the collection.“Animal print is having a major moment, but to us, it has never really been seasonal. It has always lived in that space between classic and statement,” said Ruth Sack, Head of Design and Marketing at Streets Ahead. “For this collection, we wanted to take the energy we’re seeing around animal prints right now and translate it into something that still feels wearable year-round.”The Handbag 2026/2027 Collection draws inspiration from natural texture, effortless styling, and everyday versatility. While zebra and cow print patterns bring a bold visual element to the collection, the silhouettes remain refined and functional, designed to pair seamlessly with denim, neutrals, linen, and wardrobe staples across seasons.“The idea was to create bags that can act as the statement piece in an everyday wardrobe,” Sack continued. “Zebra and cow print bring that bold, textured element, but the shapes are easy and functional enough to carry daily. It is not about creating a trend piece for one season. It is about grounding a strong print in timeless leather craftsmanship so it feels just as relevant with summer denim as it does with fall layers.”Known for its Italian leathers, custom hardware, and handcrafted production, Streets Ahead approached the collection with the same attention to quality, longevity, and construction that has defined the brand’s accessories for decades. Due to the specialty materials and made-to-order production process, the collection will be produced in limited quantities.Retail prices range from $237 to $780. The collection is now available on streetsaheadinc.com. Campaign imagery and high-resolution product photos are available here About Streets AheadFounded in 1982 by David Sack, Streets Ahead is a Los Angeles-based accessories label known for its timeless craftsmanship and elevated approach to everyday style. Family-owned and operated by the Sack family, the brand handcrafts each belt in the USA using premium Italian-sourced leathers and custom hardware. Blending effortless California style with heritage quality, Streets Ahead has become a favorite among stylists, celebrities, and fashion insiders alike. Known for its signature statement buckles and versatile silhouettes, the brand creates enduring accessories designed to transcend trends and complement any wardrobe.

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