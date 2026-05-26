New Guide Equips High School Graduates with Essential Life Skills for Adulthood

Navigate high school graduation with Rosemary Jenkins’ new YA novel. Essential life lessons for young adults. Ready for the real world? Rosemary Jenkins’ YA fiction helps young adults prepare for early challenges.

Rosemary Jenkins delivers a practical roadmap for young adults navigating finance, independence, and personal growth in her latest release.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of students prepare to transition from high school to the realities of adulthood, author Rosemary Jenkins offers a crucial lifeline. Published by Spines , “ Things to Know Have and Do As You Graduate From High School ” is a comprehensive, no-nonsense guide designed to empower young adults. By combining practical life skills with emotional intelligence, Jenkins provides the ultimate blueprint for building a self-sufficient and fulfilling future.Stepping into the real world can be a daunting experience, often fraught with unwritten rules and unexpected challenges. Jenkins, drawing upon her extensive background in Vocational Rehabilitation, Substitute Teaching, to include studies in Counseling and School Psychology, recognized a critical gap in traditional education: the everyday survival skills required to thrive independently.Her book breaks down the complexities of adulthood into manageable, actionable advice, ensuring that young readers are not left to figure out the basics of independence through trial and error.From demystifying the banking system and the importance of establishing a credit history to mastering fundamental domestic skills, the manuscript covers essential knowledge often left untaught in the classroom. Jenkins emphasizes the importance of setting personal, short-term goals—warning readers that without self-directed goals, external influences may shape their path toward potentially unproductive lifestyles.The book is structured as a mentor’s handbook, complete with interactive note pages and a helpful glossary, offering warmth, encouragement, and practical wisdom to help graduates make informed choices.Things to Know: Essential advice on goal setting, budgeting, independent living, and maintaining personal health and self-sufficiency.Things to Have: Guidance on securing reliable transportation, understanding insurance, finding housing, and cultivating a supportive social and spiritual network.Actionable steps for everyday success, including establishing a line of credit, registering to vote, continuing skill development, and treating others with respect.“If I had known and applied the principles outlined in this book when I was graduating, my transition into adulthood would have been infinitely smoother,” says Rosemary Jenkins. “My goal is to equip the next generation with the practical tools and emotional resilience they need to avoid unnecessary mistakes and confidently step into their own independent futures.”About the AuthorRosemary Jenkins is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, currently residing in North Central Texas. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Speech and Theatre Education and a Master of Education in Counseling and School Psychology. As a former Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, Jenkins uses her professional expertise and personal life reflections to help young adults build the skills necessary to navigate life’s challenges, establish their independence, and achieve their goals.Book DetailsTitle: Things to Know Have and Do As You Graduate From High SchoolAuthor: Rosemary JenkinsPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-89569-747-4Availability: Available on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Things To Know Have And Do As You Graduate From High School by Rosemary Jenkins | Official Trailer

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