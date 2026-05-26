Shane Stutzman, Assistant Deputy Probation Administrator, to Retire June 30

On June 30, 2026, Shane Stutzman, Assistant Deputy Probation Administrator for the Adult Probation Services Division will retire, capping a 37-year career.

Shane began her probation career as a probation officer in Omaha in June of 1989. She was promoted to Chief Probation Officer of District 5 in 2007. In April 2016, she stepped into the role of Interim Alternatives to Incarceration Specialist for the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation. Later that year, in November 2016, she was promoted to Director of Field Services for the Division of Community-Based Programs and Field Services. Since April 2019, Shane has served in her current role as Assistant Deputy Administrator for the Adult Probation Services Division.

Shane is one of Nebraska Probation’s original Real Colors Master Facilitator Trainers and has played a pivotal role in advancing more effective case management practices for justice‑involved individuals. Her commitment to professional development is reflected in her achievements as a 2014 graduate of the American Probation & Parole Leadership Institute, a 2011 graduate of the National Institute of Corrections Leadership Program at Sam Houston University, and a 2010 graduate of the National Institute of Corrections Women in Leadership Program.

Her excellence has been recognized repeatedly through numerous awards, including: 2023 Recognition in Leadership for the Advanced Coaching 4 Excellence Training Team, 2017 Supreme Court Outstanding Team Award for the Probation Transitional Living Initiative, 2014 Supreme Court Employees Innovation Award for Real Colors Application in Case Management, 2013 Above & Beyond Award, selected by NSP Administration for positive culture promotion, 2010 Bob Keller Supervisor of the Year Award.

Shane’s dedication to the Nebraska Probation System has shaped not only the programs and initiatives she has led, but also the generations of probation professionals she has mentored, encouraged, and inspired. Her influence will continue to strengthen Nebraska Probation and support safer communities across the state for years to come.