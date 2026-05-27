Lap of Love Expands Compassionate End-of-Life Veterinary Care to New York City

Dr. Mar Kamal

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia is proud to announce that Dr. Mar Kamal is now providing in-home euthanasia and hospice services for pets throughout the New York City area. As part of Lap of Love’s compassionate team, Dr. Kamal will help families navigate the difficult goodbye that comes with loving a pet.“When one of my patients looks up at me, appreciating my gentle touch and soft words, I know I’m living my purpose,” said Dr. Kamal. “I’m honored to play such an important role in strengthening the bond between animals and the people who love them.”Lap of Love provides the following services in New York City:Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and make suggestions to make it more comfortable.In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.Lap of Love’s support center is available 24/7, every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.About Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home EuthanasiaLap of Love is the most trusted and recommended provider of in-home euthanasia, in-home hospice, telehospice, and pet loss support services across the United States and in Canada. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Mary Gardner and Dr. Dani McVety, Lap of Love is the most preferred network of veterinarians exclusively dedicated to in-home end-of-life veterinary care, with over 400 doctors helping pet families. At Lap of Love, we believe all pets and their families deserve the most compassionate and supportive end-of-life experience. Our team provides quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, end-of-life consultations, and peaceful euthanasia in the comfort of a pet’s favorite place—home. For more information, visit LapofLove.com.

Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice

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