Peirano Estate Winery Scores Big Again with New Wine Enthusiast Honors

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is raising the bar for the entire wine industry after all 14 of its released wines earned 90 points or higher and received the coveted Best Buy designation from Wine Enthusiast Magazine late last year.

Now it adds another exciting round of accolades from the June/July issue of Wine Enthusiast Magazine, reinforcing the winery’s reputation for crafting exceptional wines that overdeliver in both quality and value.

Leading the latest recognition, Peirano’s 2023 Old Vine Zinfandel earned an impressive 91 Points along with the magazine’s coveted Best Buy designation, while the winery’s 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon received 90 Points and its own Best Buy honor.

Rooted in vineyards first planted in the late 1800s, Peirano Estate Winery has long been celebrated for its old vine fruit, historic vineyards, and handcrafted wines that blend tradition with remarkable drinkability. Many of the winery’s vines remain on original rootstock, producing deeply concentrated fruit that has become synonymous with the Peirano name.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful for our entire team,” said Lance Randolph, owner & winemaker. “Earning both high scores and Best Buy honors speaks not only to the quality of the wines, but also to the passion and dedication behind every bottle. Continuing our record of 90+ point wines with Wine Enthusiast is something we’re truly proud of.”

Peirano continues to prove that outstanding wine doesn’t have to come with a luxury price tag — just a good corkscrew and maybe a dinner reservation.

The award-winning wines are available now at the Peirano tasting room and online through their website www.peirano.com

About Peirano Estate Winery

Family-owned and rooted in over a century of winemaking history, Peirano Estate Winery is one of Lodi’s most historic and celebrated wineries. Known for its legendary old vine vineyards and consistently award-winning wines, Peirano continues to craft approachable, expressive wines that honor the spirit and legacy of California wine country.

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