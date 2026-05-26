ACES Gallery's Spring Estates Auction on June 14th will feature 425 quality lots from prominent estates and collections

Circa-1915 oil on board painting by Alexander Young Jackson (Canadian, 1882-1974), titled Hill County, Eastern Townships, 16 ½ inches by 19 inches, signed, titled. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000 Rolex day-date President 18K gold men’s wristwatch, having a champagne tapestry dial with baton numerals and a leather-wrapped presentation box. Estimate: $12,000-$18,000 Achille Brocot (French, 1817-1878) perpetual calendar shelf clock, featuring a gilt brass and glass-paneled case set between a stepped alabaster base and top. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000 This visually arresting 18th or 19th century Sino-Tibetan gilt bronze sculpture of a bodhisattva, titled Green Tara, 8 ½ inches tall, with turquoise and stone insets, should bring $2,000-$4,000 1975 oil on board painting by John Meyer (South African, b. 1942), titled Bethesda Road (Nieu Bethesda District), 13 inches by 19 ½ inches (sight, minus frame). Estimate: $15,000-$25,000

Up for bid will be gold jewelry and fine timepieces, French and other sterling silver; 18th c. religious carvings; Herend china, Chelsea porcelain scent bottles

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Original oil paintings by Alexander Young Jackson (Canadian, 1882-1974) and John Meyer (South African, b. 1942); a Rolex day-date President 18K gold men’s wristwatch ; a sterling silver service by Henri Louis-Chennailler and a French guilloche tea and coffee service will all be part of ACES Gallery’s Spring Estates Auction on Sunday, June 14th.The auction will begin promptly at 12 noon Eastern Time. Bidding will be available online, with telephone and absentee bidding also available. There will be no live in-person bidding, however. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Drouot.com.The auction features 425 lots, including property from the collection of Edmund and Leslie Glass of Manhattan, N.Y. and Redding, Conn.; fine art from a Rowayton couple; furnishings and objets d’art from a fine Greenwich, Conn. home; and items from a Fairfield, Conn. gentleman.Up for bid will be gold jewelry and fine timepieces, including the aforementioned Rolex and a Vacheron & Constantin wristwatch; fine French and other sterling silver; 18th century religious carvings; Herend china and Chelsea porcelain scent bottles; fine art photography; mid-century modern furnishings; Asian art objects; ancient stone carvings; and Native American blankets.The circa-1915 oil on board painting by Alexander Young Jackson is titled Hill County, Eastern Townships and measures 16 ½ inches by 19 inches. It’s signed lower right, titled and signed on verso. The 1975 oil on board by John Meyer is titled Bethesda Road (Nieu Bethesda District) and measures 13 inches by 19 ½ inches (sight, minus frame). Both are estimated at $15,000-$25,000 and both are from the curated collection of a Rowayton, Conn. couple.The Rolex day-date President 18K gold men’s wristwatch, consigned by the Fairfield, Conn. gentleman, has a champagne tapestry dial with baton numerals, a day window at the 12 o’clock position, a date window under a cyclops at the 3 o’clock position, and a leather-wrapped presentation box. It should change hands (or wrists) for $12,000-$18,000.The four-piece French guilloche sterling tea and coffee service consists of a coffee pot, a tea pot, a lidded sugar with double handles and an open creamer, each on four feet with engine turned guilloche design. The set has a total silver weight of 60.2 ozt. (estimate: $3,000-$5,000). The 23-piece, 19th century Henri Louis-Chenailler (French) sterling silver flatware set comprises 12 forks and 11 spoons, with a total silver weight of 62.48 ozt. (estimate: $2,000-$4,000). Both sets are from a wine industry professional in Stamford, Conn. and France.The rest of the items in this report are all from the collection of Edmund and Leslie Glass, which total over of 100 lots and include a large selection of artwork, fine timepieces and more.An oil on canvas painting by Francesco Solimena (Italian, 1657-1747), titled Vision of St. Francis (or, Saint Francis Refuses the Priesthood, a Bozzetto), 25 inches by 20 inches (canvas, minus frame) is expected to realize $5,000-$10,000. Also, an 18th or 19th century Sino-Tibetan gilt bronze sculpture of a bodhisattva (in Buddhism, a person who has attained enlightenment), titled Green Tara, 8 ½ inches tall, with turquoise and stone insets, should make $2,000-$4,000.An oil on canvas painting by Raphael Soyer (Russian/American, 1899-1987), titled Portrait of a seated woman with clasped hands, signed and measuring 18 inches by 14 inches (canvas, minus frame) has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000. Two works by Moses Soyer, Raphael’s identical twin brother, are also in the sale. Also, an oil on canvas in tondo (or round) by Vladimir Ovchinnikov (Russian, 1941-2015), titled 18th Century Necropolis in the Alexander Nevsky Lavra, signed and dated (‘85’) lower right and overall 41 inches in diameter, is expected to garner $4,000-$6,000.Two wristwatches have already been described, but clocks will be very much in evidence throughout the day. Following are some of the highlight lots bidders will be treated to:• An Achille Brocot (French, 1817-1878) perpetual calendar shelf clock, featuring a gilt brass and glass-paneled case set between a stepped alabaster base and top, the upper white enamel dial displaying Roman numerals and escapement. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000• A Scottish Masonic tall case clock by J. Cameron & Son, in a mahogany case featuring a flat hood and plinth base on turned feet, the painted dial signed “J. Cameron & Son, Kilmarnock”, with Masonic symbolism, 91 ½ inches tall. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000• An Armingaud L’Aine a Paris ormolu mounted portico clock having a white dial with black enamel Roman numerals in a finely chased engraved ormolu surround, the body designed as a square pediment supported by four wood columns. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000• A Breguet (Swiss) gilt bronze petite sonnerie alarm carriage clock marked ‘Breguet 2590’ to the back, with beveled glass panels, fluted columns and teeth decoration at the base, Roman numerals above an alarm subdial with Arabic numerals. Estimate: $800-$1,200Two other items worthy of mention are an 18th or 19th century Spanish Colonial School carved wood altarpiece, untitled (Crucifixion and Salvator Mundi Altarpiece), a two-tiered structure, 36 inches tall by 17 inches wide (estimate: $1,000-$1,500); and an American Empire (New York) marble-top pedestal center table, featuring a circular grey and white mottled marble top resting on a mahogany flame veneer apron, measuring 42 ½ inches in diameter (estimate: $800-$1,200).Previews will be held by appointment only, on Thursday, June 11th thru Saturday, June 13th, from 12 noon until 6pm Eastern Time, at ACES Gallery, located at 85 Old Long Ridge Road (#A4) in Stamford, Conn. For an appointment, call (475) 500-7118; or email to gallery@ACES.net. All items will be on display or otherwise available for inspection prior to auction day, June 14th.Here is a link to the auction catalogue on LiveAuctioneers.com: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/418427_spring-estates-auction/?page=1&sort=lotNumber ACES Gallery was founded in 2020 by auctioneer and appraiser Alex Fonarow. The firm has specialists in all areas of the estate process, including appraisals, traditional and online-only (timed) auctions, donations, and whole-house cleanouts.ACES Gallery is a focused subsidiary of ACES Auction Group, a larger company that conducts more than 50 auctions each year, selling all manner of estate personal property on the website www.aces.net ACES Gallery is always seeking quality merchandise for future sales. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, please call (475) 500-7118; or, send an email to gallery@ACES.netTo learn more about ACES Gallery and the Spring Estates Auction set for Sunday, June 14th at 12 noon Eastern Time, please visit www.aces.net . Updates are posted often.# # # #

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