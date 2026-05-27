QuikQ Revolutionizes Fueling Experience with Launch of QuikQ Digital Payments and Revamped Mobile App

Digital Payments and mobile app address critical needs of modern trucking

With QuikQ Digital Payments we’re offering drivers, as well as their fleet managers, a cardless fueling option that empowers them to drive and pay the way they want.” — Jon Russell, CEO of QuikQ

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuikQ , a trusted provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, digital payment and fraud prevention solutions, today announced the launch of its revamped QuikQ mobile app featuring QuikQ Digital Payments . This enhancement allows professional drivers to authorize secure, cardless fuel transactions at major travel centers and convenience store chains, including Love’s, TA, Pilot, Petro, RaceTrac and more.The enhanced app addresses the three critical needs of modern trucking: driver satisfaction, speed and payment security.To bolster payment security and operational speed, QuikQ Digital Payments functionality utilizes time-sensitive codes, geo-location and proprietary purchase controls to significantly reduce fraud risk and add an additional layer of security over traditional, card-based fuel transactions. This cardless approach also facilitates instant rollout capabilities, so carriers can onboard new drivers immediately without the logistical delays of waiting for physical cards or RFID tags to arrive in the mail.Driving satisfaction on the road, the app’s search functionality enables drivers to filter for approved fuel network locations, ensuring they stay on route and reduce out-of-network spend. The enhanced interface provides visibility into pricing and amenities before arrival, allowing drivers to know how much they will be spending before they stop, so they can plan with confidence and efficiency.“We revamped our app to give drivers the best on-the-road experience possible, putting the ultimate security and convenience right in the palms of their hands,” said Jon Russell, CEO at QuikQ. “With QuikQ Digital Payments we’re offering drivers, as well as their fleet managers, a cardless fueling option that empowers them to drive and pay the way they want.”About QuikQQuikQ launched nearly 20 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. Guided by the philosophy to make it simple and make it secure, QuikQ is a full-service fuel payment, digital payment and fraud prevention solutions provider. The company’s streamlined approach to transactions reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and payment providers. For more information on QuikQ’s suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq.com

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