Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open for Two-Day London Global Sale Featuring Over US$90M in Luxury Real Estate

Bidding set to culminate live over 2 days at separate venues, The Connaught and Sotheby's London, presenting an internationally curated collection of properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is proud to announce that bidding is now open for its May 2026 London Global Sale, one of the firm's most anticipated events of the year. Representing over US$90M in luxury real estate offerings, bidding will culminate live over the course of two days at separate venues: 27 May at The Connaught in Mayfair, and 28 May at Sotheby's London on New Bond Street—one of the world's premier destinations for fine art and luxury goods. The curated selection of marquee properties spans North America and Europe.

"The London Global Sales represent one of the pinnacles of our live auction calendar, and this year's lineup is among the most geographically and architecturally diverse we have ever brought to market," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. "From a landmark Bel Air assemblage of historic scale to a celebrated Portugal seafront, these properties speak to the caliber of seller and buyer our platform attracts—and London is the ideal stage to bring them together."

"What makes these events so powerful is that every registered buyer can bid on any property in the lineup, which means a larger pool of qualified buyers for sellers and a truly global marketplace for buyers seeking properties of this caliber," said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. "The combination of The Connaught and Sotheby's London creates an experience worthy of the properties on offer, and we look forward to delivering results that reflect the strength of international demand for best-in-class real estate."

Day One—The Connaught in Mayfair:

The Crown Bel Air, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding open. Starting Bid: US$37.5M

Listed by Josh Altman and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman and Aaron Kirman of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate Southern California.

Among the most significant residential offerings to surface in Los Angeles in recent years, The Crown Bel Air combines extraordinary scale, privacy, frontage, and long-term flexibility across a curated collection of nine properties and seven homes. Anchored by a Mediterranean-style property spanning more than 15 acres and including a midcentury residence designed by architect Gus Duffy, the offering presents the rare chance to acquire either a generational legacy estate or distinct individual properties across the city's most coveted neighborhoods, collectively or separately.

Individual offerings:

1005 & 1031 Bel Air Court, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding open. Starting Bid: US$10M

Together spanning more than three acres, the centerpiece properties feature a sprawling residence, manicured gardens, detached guest accommodations, and resort-style grounds with cascading waterfall pools and tropical landscaping.

1037 Bel Air Court, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding open. Starting Bid: US$6M

Spanning nearly seven acres with approximately 500 feet of frontage, the property presents a rare chance to renovate, reimagine, or redevelop a significant Bel Air estate with sweeping canyon and skyline views.

1000 Bel Air Road, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding open. Starting Bid: US$8.3M

A fully gated estate featuring nearly 500 feet of frontage, expansive canyon and city views, and resort-style grounds including a lagoon-style pool and detached guest house.

1111 Bel Air Place, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding open. Starting Bid: US$6M

Designed by architect Gus Duffy, the residence pairs panoramic Catalina-facing views with glass-wrapped interiors, spa-inspired amenities, and resort-style outdoor living.

1401 Bel Air Road, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding open. Starting Bid: US$4.5M

A gated Mediterranean-style estate offering expansive city, canyon, and ocean views alongside extensive entertaining areas and guest accommodations.

2025–2027 North Highland Avenue, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California

Bidding open. Starting Bid: US$2.5M

Rumored to have ties to William Randolph Hearst and formerly home to the historic Hollywood Art Center School, the approximately 2.8-acre property features a 1920s estate, guest structures, landscaped grounds with trails and fountains, and future subdivision potential for five single-family lots, some with Hollywood Sign views.

991 Bel Air Road, Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

Bidding open. Starting Bid: US$2.5M

Set on a 40,200-square-foot lot, the property presents a compelling development opportunity to renovate the existing Cape Cod-style residence or create a new architectural estate overlooking the city, canyons, and Pacific Ocean.

603 West Friar Tuck Lane, Houston, Texas

Bidding open at US$4.6M

Listed by Brooks Ballard and Jennifer Bean of Brooks Ballard International Real Estate.

A private estate in Sherwood Forest, one of Houston's most exclusive and distinguished enclaves.

1008 Mandarin Isle, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Bidding open at US$1.95M.

Listed by Nicole Murray Chen of Compass.

A custom waterfront estate featuring a 100-foot dock on the widest canal in Citrus Isles.

Day Two—Sotheby's London:

Quinta do Lago, Algarve, Portugal

Bidding open at €6.1M.

Listed by Sara Machado of Portugal Sotheby's International Realty.

A prestigious frontline villa commanding luminous Atlantic vistas from its position along the celebrated Ria Formosa, with a private pool and meticulously landscaped gardens.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and registration, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.