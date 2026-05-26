Alema Leota Joins Triumph Law Group Personal Injury Team in Phoenix

Former Assistant Attorney General Alema Leota joins Triumph Law Group to represent clients in motor vehicle accidents and liability claims in Arizona.

My objective is to apply my background in litigation and investigation to help clients resolve their claims and address the facts of their cases.” — Alema Leota

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triumph Law Group announces the addition of personal injury attorney Alema Leota to the firm’s office in Phoenix, Arizona. Leota represents individuals in civil litigation matters, including auto accidents, liability claims, and catastrophic injury cases throughout Arizona and New Mexico.Leota brings a background in public service and courtroom litigation to the firm. Prior to joining Triumph Law Group, he served as an Assistant Attorney General. During his tenure in the public sector, he managed a caseload of more than 3,000 matters and took 30 trials to verdict. This experience allows him to handle civil claims with a factual understanding of how evidence is evaluated by judges and juries in Arizona courts.In addition to his trial work, Leota is a seasoned investigator who has interviewed more than 350 individuals to establish the facts in legal disputes. He applies this investigative approach to personal injury matters, reviewing insurance policies and institutional liability records to establish the basis for a claim. His previous work includes managing a $6.5 million settlement against a multinational corporation and handling multi-million dollar federal disputes involving the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).Leota also held the position of Legal Counsel to the Governor of American Samoa. In this role, he managed disaster response strategies and drafted legislation. His public service was recognized in 2014 when he was named Employee of the Year at the Office of the Attorney General. He also received a Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary Pro Bono Services for providing legal aid to victims of Cyclone Gita."I look forward to representing injury victims as a member of Triumph Law Group," stated Alema Leota. "My objective is to apply my background in litigation and investigation to help clients resolve their claims and address the facts of their cases. I am eager to contribute to the firm's history of advocacy for those injured in our community."Leota earned his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law in 2011. He previously earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a Minor in Business from the University of Utah in 2008. He is admitted to practice law in Arizona, Utah, and American Samoa. He is a member of the American Samoa Bar Association, where he formerly served as Secretary and Delegate.His addition to Triumph Law Group expands the firm’s capacity to represent injury victims across the Southwest region. The firm provides litigation and recovery services for a diverse array of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, and various catastrophic injury and liability claims.About Triumph Law GroupTriumph Law Group is a powerhouse personal injury law firm serving Phoenix, Arizona, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Known for relentless courtroom advocacy, bilingual representation, and a proven record of results, the firm has secured over $55 million in verdicts and settlements for injury victims. Major victories include a $10 million TBI result, $4.6 million wrongful death award, a $2.74 million product defect recovery, and numerous settlements in trucking accidents, auto collisions, workplace injuries, slip & falls, and catastrophic claims. Founded by Triumph Curiel, recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024, Triumph Law Group is built on grit, precision, and an unwavering commitment to justice. Triumph's journey, from working in Arizona’s and Oregon’s fields alongside thirteen siblings to leading one of the Southwest’s most aggressive injury firms, shapes the work ethic and personal connection that set Triumph Law Group apart from big box firms. Offering 24/7 availability, walk-in consultations, and contingency-based representation, Triumph Law Group delivers trusted, results-driven advocacy for clients across Arizona and New Mexico.Legal Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This press release may be considered attorney advertising under the rules of the State Bar of Arizona. No attorney-client relationship is formed by this announcement.

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