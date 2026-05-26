From Skepticism to Surrender: New Memoir ‘Finding God at 50’ Chronicles a Midlife Spiritual Awakening

What if midlife isn’t a crisis, but a calling? Discover Eli Brackenbury’s journey in Finding God at 50. It is never too late to start again. A perfect companion for late bloomers and quiet soul-searchers.

Eli Brackenbury’s honest account of finding grace, purpose, and presence through TikTok, divorce, and the ordinary moments of life.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spines is proud to announce the release of Finding God at 50 : A Mid-Life Awakening to Grace, Purpose and Presence, a compelling new memoir by Eli Brackenbury. Moving beyond the clichés of midlife crises, Brackenbury invites readers into a raw and honest exploration of faith, demonstrating how a quiet longing—sparked by social media and silence—can lead to a profound transformation of the soul.For many, turning fifty is a milestone marked by celebration or crisis. For Brackenbury, it was marked by a quiet, persistent ache. Despite a successful career as an EHS Professional and a life that looked stable on paper, he found himself wrestling with a "hollowness" that rules and routines could no longer fill. Finding God at 50 is the story of that wrestling match. It is not a book of theological answers, but a vulnerable narrative of a man learning to trade the "hall monitor God" of his childhood for a relationship built on friendship and grace.The memoir navigates the complex terrain of the "sandwich generation," touching on the grief of losing a parent, the pain of divorce, and the challenge of rebuilding a foundation when life feels like it is crumbling. Uniquely, Brackenbury details how modern tools played a surprising role in his ancient discovery; it was a simple TikTok video featuring Psalm 46:10—“Be still and know”—that cracked open the door to his spiritual return.“I spent years thinking faith was about perfection and following rules, but I learned that God wasn’t waiting for me to fix myself; He was waiting for me to be present,” says Brackenbury. “Finding God at 50 isn’t for the super-spiritual. It is for the skeptics, the late bloomers, and anyone who has ever felt that quiet ache for something more and wondered if it’s too late to start looking.”The Shift from Religion to Relationship: Moving away from a performance-based faith to one rooted in authentic connection.Finding the Sacred in the Ordinary: How mundane tasks—from washing dishes to walking the dog—can become acts of worship.A candid look at overcoming the guilt of divorce and past failures through the lens of grace.Faith and Mental Health: Breaking the stigma by discussing anxiety, therapy, and the spiritual practice of stillness.Finding God at 50 is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.Eli Brackenbury is an EHS Professional and a dedicated father. A self-described "stubborn kid" who grew into a seeker, Eli writes from the Pacific Northwest, where he balances his corporate leadership role with a life focused on spiritual mentorship and community. Finding God at 50 is his debut memoir.Book Details :Title: Finding God at 50: A Mid-Life Awakening to Grace, Purpose and PresenceAuthor: Eli BrackenburyPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90002-814-9Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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