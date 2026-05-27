Project MFG Partners with Workshops for Warriors to Host back to back Welding National Championships in San Diego

Lyle Palm and Hernán Luis y Prado stand with Dan Gazzano while receiving a Project MFG Championship Site Host banner recognizing Workshops for Warriors as host of the 2026 Maritime Welding and National Welding League Championships in San Diego. National Welding League Championship Finalist reading project blueprint The 2026 Maritime Welding championship finalists at the San Diego Maritime Museum Maritime Championship winners Matthew Murray, Colby Judson and Landon Parr stand together with their finished projects and cash prize check National Welding League Winners Luis Sousa, Parker Findlay and Stanley Fischli pose with their welded projects during a Project MFG skilled trades competition hosted in partnership with Workshops for Warriors.

Project MFG and Workshops for Warriors awarded more than $180,000 in prizes during back-to-back Welding Championships

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project MFG, in partnership with Workshops for Warriors , successfully hosted the 2026 Maritime Welding National Championship and National Welding League Championship in San Diego, California. Dedicated to advancing the skilled trades across the United States, Project MFG continues its mission to elevate manufacturing careers and help close the nation’s growing skills gap.The two national competitions brought together some of the country’s most talented student welders from high schools, colleges, and trade schools. Hosted at Workshops for Warriors’ 21,000-square-foot advanced welding facility, the championships gave finalists the opportunity to demonstrate technical precision, craftsmanship, and endurance in a high-pressure, real-world environment.“Project MFG was incredibly proud to host our National Welding League and Maritime Welding National Championships at Workshops for Warriors earlier this month,” said Mick Jagears, Head of Community Development at Project MFG. “From the moment we stepped into their facility, it was clear we were partnering with an organization deeply committed to excellence, purpose, and the future of America’s skilled trades workforce. Their world-class training environments, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to preparing veterans for meaningful careers in manufacturing and welding created the perfect backdrop for celebrating the nation’s top student welding talent. We were truly impressed by both the facility itself and the mission-driven culture behind it, and we look forward to partnering with the team at Workshops for Warriors again in the near future.”During the Maritime Welding National Championship, 17 finalists were challenged to fabricate and weld a detailed model of an amphibious assault vehicle. In the National Welding League Championship, 24 finalists constructed and welded a model of the Coronado Bay Bridge. Competitors were given just eight hours to complete their projects, pushing their technical ability, focus, and craftsmanship to the limit.Advancing to the national stage is a major achievement, and participants across both competitions demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and professionalism throughout the event. The championships highlighted not only outstanding welding talent but also the critical role skilled trades play in driving innovation, strengthening industry, and supporting economic growth across the United States.As demand for skilled labor continues to rise, events like these are helping inspire the next generation of makers, builders, and industry leaders. Through hands-on competition and real-world challenges, students develop technical expertise while building confidence, leadership, and a stronger sense of purpose in their craft.Finalists competed for cash prizes and educational scholarships, including $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place, and $2,500 for third place. In addition, Workshops for Warriors awarded full scholarships, valued at approximately $35,000 each, to the first through fourth place finishers in the Maritime Welding Championship upon high school graduation. The American Welding Society also awarded $1,000 scholarships to first, second, and third-place winners in both championships.In total, more than $180,000 in cash and scholarships were awarded throughout the event.As part of Project MFG’s commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences beyond competition, all finalists also visited the Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the world’s premier collections of historic vessels, including the Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship. The visit offered students a unique connection between the craftsmanship of the past and the innovation shaping modern industry.Fans will be able to watch the competition unfold this summer with the release of Season 4 of Clash of Trades: National Welding League Edition and Season 3 of the Maritime Welding Championship, coming soon and streaming exclusively on Project MFG’s YouTube channel.Project MFG’s mission extends far beyond competition. Through national championships, educational outreach, and partnerships with organizations like Workshops for Warriors, Project MFG is helping reshape perceptions of the skilled trades and position them as innovative, high-value career pathways while building a stronger workforce pipeline for the future of American manufacturing.“Our goal is to create a platform that doesn’t just test skill, it celebrates it,” said Dan Gazzano, Chief Executive Officer of Project MFG. “These students are the future of our economy, and through experiences like this, we’re empowering them to dream bigger and build better.”The success of the 2026 Maritime Welding National Championship and National Welding League Championship marks another milestone in the effort to elevate and celebrate skilled trades nationwide. As anticipation builds for the upcoming video releases, Project MFG and Workshops for Warriors remain committed to expanding opportunities and inspiring the next generation of skilled professionals.To learn more, stay updated on upcoming releases, or get involved, visit ProjectMFG.com and subscribe to the Project MFG YouTube channel.

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