Innovation in Nicotine Linked to Better Household Well-Being, New Survey Finds

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Are Innovation just published a revealing poll regarding the topic of innovation in nicotine. Titled "The Household Case for Innovation: A Five-Country Survey on Smoking Cessation and Quality of Life," the survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures the perspectives of friends, partners, and family members of former smokers on the transition from traditional cigarettes to Innovative Nicotine Products (INP). Rather than asking smokers directly, it captures what quitting looks like from the outside. The result is a comprehensive picture of how INPs affect not just individual smokers, but entire households and social networks.

The research encompassed over 4000 respondents across five countries. Namely, Canada, France, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. It assessed details on how cigarette smokers are quitting and sought to understand how people close to them perceive health and lifestyle changes and how they feel about INP.

The overall results concluded that INPs play a key role in helping smokers quit cigarettes and that its effects also matter to other individuals. Friends and family members of people who started using INP to quit smoking reported greater positive changes happening after the switch, such as improved physical attributes, smell, emotional well-being, sociability, shared experiences and quality of life. The most pronounced change, however, was the strong reduction to exposure to secondhand smoke.

The biggest improvement gains were observed among people who lived in the same household as someone who quit smoking with the help of INP. Among those, the youngest respondents, aged 18 to 34, reported significantly higher gains in quality time together than their older counterparts.

Moreover, there is an overwhelming support for adult smokers' rights to properly access INPs by those who witnessed someone quitting cigarette smoking, ranging from 70% in Canada to 86% in the UK. In fact, the support for these products increases by approximately 10+ percentage points among those who watched a friend or relative successfully using INP to quit smoking, compared to those who did not.

People who know someone who quit smoking with INP rate these products more highly. Between 69% and 84% agreed that switching to INP was an effective way for their friend or relative to quit, and 66% to 78% believed quitting would not have been possible without them.

Among respondents who witnessed a friend or relative use a specific INP to quit, perceived efficacy is high across all three product categories: 89% described Heated Tobacco Products as helpful, 86% said the same of Nicotine Pouches, and 84% of Vaping products.

Beyond efficacy, a majority across all countries agree that INP are significantly safer than traditional cigarettes. The percentage of agreers goes up to 73% among those who have a friend or relative who quit smoking with the help of INP.

Federico N. Fernández, the CEO of We Are Innovation, comments on the importance of this survey, “For too long, the debate on innovative nicotine products has ignored the people most affected by it. It is not just smokers, but their families, partners, and friends. This survey gives them a voice. And what they are telling us is both clear and humane: access to innovation saves lives and improves the well-being of entire communities. Regulators who continue to ignore this do so at a real human cost."

In a time when more than a billion smokers worldwide continue searching for effective alternatives to cigarettes, this research highlights the broader societal and household impact of INPs. Beyond supporting smoking cessation, these products are perceived as contributing to meaningful improvements in quality of life, family dynamics and social interactions. The strong support across all surveyed countries for adult smokers’ access to INPs further reinforces the need for evidence-based policymaking centered on harm reduction and consumer choice.

The experiences of friends, families, and partners of former smokers are too often absent from tobacco control debates. This study puts them back at the center. The findings deliver a powerful message: innovation in nicotine has the potential to improve not only the lives of smokers, but the well-being of everyone around them.

ENDS

ABOUT WE ARE INNOVATION

We Are Innovation is a dynamic network of individuals and institutions who deeply believe in innovation’s power to drive progress and solve the world’s most pressing problems. With over 50 think tanks, foundations, and NGOs based worldwide, We Are Innovation represents the diverse voices of a global civil society committed to advancing human creativity, adopting new technologies, and promoting innovative solutions. Through our collaborative approach and cutting-edge expertise, we are driving global transformative change. To learn more about our work, visit us at https://www.weareinnovation.global/.

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