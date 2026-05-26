PantryTec Launches Nationwide Menu Service for Senior Care Facilities - Starting at $15/Month, RD Approval Included

A kitchen manager should be able to open an email, print a menu, and pass inspection. That's the entire workflow we built - RD approval and therapeutic diet coverage included, not bolted on.” — Blake Oldham

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family-founded service replaces per-bed software pricing and $750 - $1,500/month external Registered Dietitian consultants with a single weekly email of compliant, RD-approved cycle menus. Available to U.S. senior care facilities of any size.May 26, 2026** - PantryTec recently launched its dietitian-approved cycle menu service to senior care facilities across the United States, introducing a flat-rate alternative to the per-bed pricing that has dominated the industry's dining compliance software for decades. Subscriptions start at $15 per month, regardless of facility size, with Registered Dietitian (RD) approval included in every plan.PantryTec's premise is direct: most senior care kitchens don't need another software platform - they need a compliant menu, a Registered Dietitian's signature, and their staff focused on cooking. The service delivers a 10-week rotating cycle menu as a clean, print-ready PDF emailed weekly. There is no portal to learn, no per-resident fee, and no separate consulting contract.How PantryTec Differs From the IndustryThe senior care dining software market has standardized on per-resident pricing, typically $3.00 to $5.00+ per bed a month, with RD approval sold separately as an external consulting service costing facilities $750 to $1,500 per month. For small and mid-sized operators - group homes, board & care facilities, RCFEs, adult day care programs, and most assisted living communities - that combined overhead is disproportionate to the underlying need: a compliant menu and a credentialed signature.PantryTec collapses both line items into one flat fee:One price, any size.** A 6-bed group home and a 60-bed community pay the same base rate. No per-resident pricing.RD approval bundled.** Every menu is designed and verified by a Registered Dietitian. Facilities eliminate the recurring $750 - $1,500/month cost of an external consultant.No software, no setup.** Menus arrive each week as print-ready PDFs. Staff print, post, and cook. No IT integration, no portal training.Full therapeutic diet coverage.** Regular and liberalized, Diabetic (CCHO), Mechanical Soft, IDDSI Levels 4 (Puree), 5 (Minced & Moist), and 6 (Soft & Bite-Sized), No Added Salt, AHA Cardiac 2g Sodium, Renal, Gluten Free, Fortified / High Calorie, and Finger Foods for Dementia and Memory Care.Menus Made for the ResidentsPantryTec was founded by Blake Oldham and Byron Oldham, who built the service around the operational realities of senior care kitchens rather than the feature list of an enterprise software suite."Many facilities are paying for complexity they don't need and consultants they shouldn't have to hire separately," said Blake Oldham, Co-Founder of PantryTec."Our menus are designed for the cooks who execute them, not just the dietitians who approve them," added Byron Oldham, Co-Founder. "Waste and overproduction are where senior care kitchens quietly lose margin. Solving that is what actually moves a facility's P&L - compliance is just the floor."Who PantryTec ServesPantryTec menus are available to the full spectrum of U.S. senior care settings, including assisted living facilities (ALF), independent living and 55+ communities, memory care, residential homes, adult day care programs, group homes, board & care homes, personal care homes, skilled nursing facilities (SNF), continuing care retirement communities (CCRC), hospice care providers, veterans homes, and California RCFEs.Three plans are available at launch:Starter ($15/month) - for facilities needing a single compliant menu style;Complete ($20/month) - for facilities serving common therapeutic diets with the flexibility to switch styles; andPremier ($40/month) - for facilities managing higher-acuity or medically complex residents, with full menu customization within RD guidelines and expanded therapeutic diet support.AvailabilityPantryTec is open and accepting new facility subscriptions today across all 50 states. There are no contracts, no setup fees, and no per-bed pricing. Facility administrators can view sample menus, compare pricing, and start service at https://pantrytec.com About PantryTecPantryTec is a digital menu service for senior care facilities, providing Registered Dietitian–approved cycle menus delivered weekly by email. Founded by Blake and Byron Oldham, PantryTec replaces expensive per-bed software platforms and external RD consultants with a single flat-rate subscription - giving assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and other senior care operators a simple path to dining compliance. Coverage includes every major therapeutic diet, all IDDSI dysphagia levels (4, 5, and 6), AHA cardiac, renal, diabetic (CCHO), and dementia finger foods. Learn more at https://pantrytec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.