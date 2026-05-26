InterContinental Phuket Resort Honoured at Tatler Best Thailand Awards 2026

InterContinental Phuket Resort named among Tatler Best 20 Hotels in Thailand 2026, while hom and Jaras earn Tatler Spotlight Awards

These awards reflect our team’s passion and dedication to elevating luxury hospitality and dining experiences in Phuket.” — Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

PHUKET, THAILAND, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterContinental Phuket Resort proudly celebrates a remarkable achievement at the Tatler Best Thailand Awards 2026, with the resort recognised among the Tatler Best 20 Hotels Thailand 2026 , while its acclaimed dining destinations, hom and Jaras , have each been honoured with a Tatler Spotlight Award.The prestigious recognition reinforces InterContinental Phuket Resort’s reputation as one of Thailand’s leading luxury destinations, where exceptional hospitality and world-class gastronomy come together to create unforgettable guest experiences. The awards also highlight the resort’s ongoing commitment to excellence across every aspect of the guest journey, from refined accommodation and personalised service to innovative culinary experiences.Nestled along the shores of Kamala Beach, InterContinental Phuket Resort has become synonymous with sophisticated island luxury, offering guests an immersive retreat inspired by Thai culture, natural beauty, and contemporary elegance. The latest accolade from Tatler further establishes the resort as a must-visit destination for discerning travellers seeking the finest hospitality experiences in Phuket.At the heart of the resort’s culinary success are hom and Jaras, two distinctive restaurants that continue to redefine Phuket’s dining scene through creativity, authenticity, and sustainability.At hom, guests are invited into an immersive fine dining experience shaped by the philosophy of “Fermentation Unlocks Flavour.” The restaurant has gained international acclaim for its progressive approach to gastronomy, where fermentation techniques reveal complexity, depth, and unexpected dimensions of flavour while embracing sustainability and mindful sourcing practices.Jaras celebrates the richness of Southern Thai cuisine through its guiding principles of “Habitat-conscious | Ecologically-pure | Southern Thai.” Rooted in local traditions and ingredients, the restaurant offers a refined interpretation of authentic Southern Thai flavours, honouring the region’s biodiversity and cultural heritage with elegance and integrity.The inclusion of hom and Jaras among the Tatler Best Spotlight Restaurants Thailand 2026 once again emphasises the exceptional quality, creativity, and consistency that define both dining destinations. Over the years, the restaurants have earned multiple international accolades and continue to attract culinary enthusiasts from around the world.“This recognition is a proud achievement for the entire resort,” said Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort. “To be recognised among Thailand’s best hotels while also seeing both hom and Jaras honoured among the country’s spotlight restaurants is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams. We strive to create meaningful and memorable experiences for every guest, and these awards inspire us to continue elevating luxury hospitality and dining in Phuket.”Marco Turatti, Executive Chef at InterContinental Phuket Resort, also expressed his appreciation to the teams behind the success. “The recognition received by hom and Jaras reflects the creativity, commitment, and collaboration of our culinary and service professionals. Every detail matters, and I am incredibly proud of the talented individuals who bring these experiences to life every day.”Leading Jaras is Chef de Cuisine Chalermwut Srivorakul, whose passion for Southern Thai cuisine and deep respect for local ingredients continue to shape the restaurant’s distinctive identity. Through thoughtful storytelling and refined techniques, he creates dishes that deliver both authenticity and emotional connection.At hom, Chef de Cuisine Marcelo Baruch brings a fresh creative vision as he prepares to lead the restaurant into an exciting new chapter in 2026. His innovative culinary direction is set to further strengthen hom’s position as one of Thailand’s most forward-thinking fine dining destinations.Together, InterContinental Phuket Resort, hom, and Jaras exemplify a shared commitment to delivering purposeful luxury experiences rooted in culture, sustainability, and genuine hospitality. The latest recognition from Tatler celebrates not only excellence in hospitality and dining, but also the enduring appeal of Phuket as one of Asia’s premier luxury travel destinations.About InterContinental Phuket ResortInterContinental Phuket Resort is a beachfront luxury resort located on Kamala Beach, Phuket. The resort features 221 rooms, suites, and villas, alongside eight restaurants and bars, five swimming pools, Sati Spa, a fitness centre, tennis courts, and Planet Trekkers. Recognized globally, the resort continues to set a benchmark for understated luxury and thoughtful hospitality.For more information or reservations, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E: icphuket.info@ihg.comW: phuket.intercontinental.comENDNotes to Editors:Link to download images: https://bit.ly/4cde0At Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel IndigoPremium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN HotelsEssentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotelsSuites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood SuitesExclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

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