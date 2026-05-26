At mile 11, she wanted to quit. Marines made sure she didn’t

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va.—By the time Gaby Trujillo reached Hospital Hill, every step felt heavier than the last; her legs ached, arms heavy, dizziness set in, and with only two miles remaining in the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon, the first-time half marathoner began wondering whether she could finish at all.

“... I was tingling and everything was flashing, and all I kept saying was, ‘God, I ain’t stopping,’” Gaby said in an Instagram Reel following the race. “I shuffled most of the race, but once I got to those hills my body did NOT like the walking at all. There was a point where I honestly thought I might have to throw in the towel.”

At her lowest moment during the race, a U.S. Marine stepped beside her and helped guide her through the final miles.

“When she was coming up the hill, you could tell she was still trying to finish, and at some point, she had to stop,” said Sgt. Chancellor “Chance” Reynolds, a photographer for the event and the platoon sergeant for Communication Strategy and Operations on MCB Quantico. “I thought maybe I could help her finish the last couple of miles.”

What started as a grueling personal battle against exhaustion soon became a reminder of the spirit surrounding the Historic Half: the Marine Corps’ esprit de corps.

Chance and Gaby walked for the rest of the two miles, where he offered her encouragement.

“I mean, she’s never done a half marathon before,” Chance acknowledged. “I was explaining to her that the best thing about these marathons is that it doesn’t matter if you're the fastest or the slowest; being able to finish is the best part of the marathon, because you beat a challenge within yourself and where others couldn’t.”

As they approached the finish line, more U.S. Marines rallied with Chance and Gaby to help her complete the Historic Half. Chance—as they approached the finish line—ran ahead to capture the moment before she completed her first half marathon.

“I ended up coming in last while everything was literally getting packed up around me,” she said in an Instagram post, “but my husband was there waiting for me along with some of the Marines cheering me on and refusing to let me quit. A few even ran with me to the finish line.”

Gaby, a U.S. Air Force veteran, hopped over the finish with a time of 4 hours, 15 minutes, and 52 seconds, marking a significant victory in her journey as a runner, which started in July 2024.

“I was happy for her—that she was available to finish,” Chance said delightedly. “She still had the heart to finish, and I am super happy that she did.”

Gaby admitted she was disappointed about coming in last place, but after a few days, she was extremely proud of herself and thankful for the Marines like Chance to get her across the finish line.

“Watching her cross the finish line was incredibly emotional,” said Amber Traunero, the marketing and sponsorship manager for the Marine Corps Marathon Organization,” because we pride ourselves on being ‘The People’s Marathon’—supporting every participant, whether they’re first across the line or bringing up the rear.”

She recounted in an Instagram post about what originally brought her to the Historic Half, explaining that she was selected as an ambassador for this year’s Historic Half in January.

“I actually replied to the email asking if they picked the right person because everyone else already had marathons and half marathons under their belt… and I had ZERO,” she wrote, also admitting that she was a slow runner.

Traunero explained, “I chose Gaby to be an ambassador because I knew her journey would resonate with so many of our runners. She had only completed a 10K prior to training for the Marine Corps Historic Half, but I knew she had the determination to see it through.”

The MCMO staff was right. Gaby’s story resonated with many of her followers, who commented about the significance of her accomplishment, welcomed her into the running community, and shared how her determination inspired them to pursue similar goals.

“Will I do another half marathon? Maybe,” Gaby said. “Will I do another one with hills? Absolutely not.”

Whether or not Gaby really meant what she said, the MCMO is looking forward to having her back.

“Her experience reminded me of training for my own first half marathon and the overwhelming sense of accomplishment that comes with achieving something you once thought was out of reach,” Traunero said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her, and on behalf of MCMO we can’t wait to welcome her back.”